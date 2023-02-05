Dollar General to Open More than 1050 Additional U.S. Locations This Year, and Remodel 2000 Existing Stores

Joel Eisenberg

The entity also plans to relocate 120 existing locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqZJ3_0kdDlzZh00
Dollar GeneralPhoto byDollarGeneral.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, Coresight Research, and TalkBusiness.net.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Dollar General superchain for NewsBreak. Most of those articles of late have dealt with individual store closures, typically a result of underperformance or safety-related issues. Regardless, the chain remains the largest such group in the U.S. in terms of location count.

My article of November 29th, 2022, “Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced Closure,” remains particularly pertinent to this current piece due to detailing the entity’s ongoing issues with the U.S. Department of Labor regarding unanswered citations and company vulnerabilities resulting from them.

Regardless, none of the entity’s recent controversies, inclusive of those leading to temporary and permanent store closures (some of the former enforced by regulators), have impacted its expansion plans for the current year.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 18,904 Dollar General retail stores in the United States as of January 22, 2023. The state with the most number of Dollar General locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 1,762 retail stores, which is about 9% of all Dollar General retail stores in the U.S.

Now comes word of the company’s plans for 2023, as ambitious in scope as any company has undertaken in recent years. The news was derived from an aggregation by Coresight Research and reported by TalkBusiness.com.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2023

Per to a recent report from TalkBusiness.net, entitled “The Supply Side: Retail Store Closures, Openings Expected to Escalate This Year,” Dollar General places atop the list for 2023 openings.

As excerpted from the report: Dollar General, Five Below and Family Dollar are among the top five retailers with the most store openings slated for 2023, according to Coresight. Tennessee-based Dollar General leads the way with new store opening announcements for 2023, with more than 1,050 locations set to open this year. The company also plans to complete 2,000 store remodels and 120 store relocations.

The breadth of Dollar General’s expansion plans are unlike those of any other company in recent memory, which effectively guarantees its standing as the store with the largest brick and mortar footprint in America.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of company word of additional openings (or closings), I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

