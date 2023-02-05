Update: Long-Awaited New Dillard’s Location Delayed Until 2024

The opening had originally been scheduled for late-2019.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and SiouxFalls.business.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Dillard’s department store chain for NewsBreak. Of late, most of those articles have detailed individual store closings, a relative rarity for the company as compared with others of its type.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the stalwart chain: Dillard's, Inc. is an upscale American department store chain with approximately 282 stores in 29 states and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Currently, the largest number of stores are located in Texas with 57 and Florida with 42. The company also has stores in 27 more states; however, it is absent from the Northeast (Washington, D.C., and northward), most of the Upper Midwest (Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota), the Northwest, and most of California, aside from three stores in smaller cities.

According to ScrapeHero.com’s most current location count: There are 280 Dillards retail stores in the United States as of June 27, 2022. The state with the most number of Dillards locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 56 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Dillards retail stores in the U.S.

Those numbers are expected to be imminently updated taking recent activity into consideration. Among such recent activity is the news that broke earlier this week.

Said news relates to updated word of an upcoming new location, one that has been delayed, however, for another year.

Let us explore further.

Dillard’s, 2023

According to a February report from SiouxFalls.business, “Dillard’s Delays Sioux Falls Opening,” the South Dakota entity was originally scheduled to open in late-2019. When that did not happen, the pandemic further delayed the opening.

As excerpted from the article: Dillard’s now plans to open next year in Sioux Falls. As recently as November, the national department store retailer had been planning to open this fall at The Empire Mall. That now has been adjusted to the spring of 2024, according to a company spokesperson. Dillard’s will be in the former Younkers space near the food court and will add 40,000 square feet to the existing 100,000-square-foot space.

No formal reason has been announced as to the current delay.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.