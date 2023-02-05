U.S Store Chains With the Most New Locations Scheduled to Open in 2023

Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General leads this year‘s pack of chain openings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqZJ3_0kct9WqK00
Dollar GeneralPhoto byDollarGeneral.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, Coresight Research, and TalkBusiness.net.

Introduction

I write extensively about retail chain closings for NewsBreak. Following some relatively dire reportage over the past year that detailed consistent store closings, I believe it’s far past time to discuss 2023’s plethora of ongoing store openings.

As aggregated by Coresight Research and reported by TalkBusiness.com, Dollar General is expected to be the entity with the most openings this year.

Prior to those new entries, a current location count has been published on ScrapeHero.com: There are 18,904 Dollar General retail stores in the United States as of January 22, 2023. The state with the most number of Dollar General locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 1,762 retail stores, which is about 9% of all Dollar General retail stores in the U.S.

What of the other outlets?

Let us explore further.

Store Chains, 2023

According to a recent report from TalkBusiness.net, entitled “The Supply Side: Retail Store Closures, Openings Expected to Escalate This Year,” discount retailers place atop the list for 2023 openings.

As excerpted from the article: Dollar General, Five Below and Family Dollar are among the top five retailers with the most store openings slated for 2023, according to Coresight. Tennessee-based Dollar General leads the way with new store opening announcements for 2023, with more than 1,050 locations set to open this year. The company also plans to complete 2,000 store remodels and 120 store relocations. Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have also announced plans to open around 800 Dollar Tree Plus stores this year and 500 combo stores that combine the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree merchandise under one roof.

Formally, per Coresight Research — widely considered among the most reliable research firms in the U.S. — the top five companies listed in terms of new openings are Dollar General, Five Below, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Burlington.

The report goes on to state: Coresight also reports that off-price retailers like Burlington Stores and Five Below have announced aggressive new store strategies over the next few years. In November, Burlington announced plans to open between 500 and 600 stores to reach 2,000 locations... Discounter Five Below, run by former Walmart executive Joel Anderson, announced plans to open 1,000 stores by 2025.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

