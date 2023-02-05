East Brunswick, NJ

Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed Location

Joel Eisenberg

The entity has been shuttered since August of 2022 due to a fire.

Red LobsterPhoto byRedLobster.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RedLobster.com, Live5News.com, and MyCentralJersey.com.

Introduction

Earlier this week I wrote of another Red Lobster closing, marking nearly a dozen such closures since the fourth quarter of last year. My February 2nd NewsBreak piece, “Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently Closing,” detailed the closure of a West Ashley, South Carolina location.

As excerpted from my article: It should be noted, as I have discussed in prior NewsBreak articles, that new locations have also opened in the new year but they have yet to balance the closings... Social media responses have largely expressed surprise at this Red Lobster closing, as they have done regarding others.

In recent days has come word that a New Jersey entity is reopening after a fire, which may serve a bit to balance those closure numbers.

Let us explore further.

Red Lobster, 2023

According to a recent report from MyCentralJersey.com, entitled “East Brunswick's Red Lobster Will Claw Its Way Back to Reopen This Summer After Fire,” the titular entity will have been closed for approximately one year by the time it again opens its doors.

As excerpted from the report: Red Lobster on Route 18, which was temporarily closed after a fire in August, is expected to reopen this summer. "Our East Brunswick location will be starting the renovation process soon with a goal of opening in the summer of this year," said Robert Stamm, Red Lobster’s chief development and facilities officer, in a statement. Stamm said the renovated restaurant will incorporate the chain's latest designs and innovations.

The address of the reopening location is 750 Route 18 north, across from the Brunswick Square Mall. The fire, which caused substantial damage, occurred on August 5th, 2022.

In terms of the previously announced West Ashley closure, Live5News.com has stated it remains an unknown as to what manner of business will replace the Red Lobster restaurant. The location is 2080 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, and a company spokesperson stated the company regularly reviews their sites for performance and related issues.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of new openings and closings, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

