Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning Today

The stalwart office supply outlets, owned by the same parent company, are shrinking their footprints.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of The ODB Corporation, the parent company of Office Depot and OfficeMax: The ODP Corporation is an American office supply holding company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The company has combined annual sales of approximately $11 billion, and employs about 38,000 associates with businesses in the United States. The company operates 1,400 retail stores, e-commerce sites and a business-to-business sales organization. The company's portfolio of brands includes Office Depot, OfficeMax, Grand & Toy, ODP Business Solutions, Ativa, TUL, Foray, Realspace, and DiVOGA.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 978 Office Depot locations in the United States as of February 01, 2023. The state with the most number of Office Depot locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 144 locations, which is about 15% of all Office Depot locations in the U.S.

Now comes word that longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax locations are permanently shuttering.

Office Depot, 2023

According to a February 3rd report from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Office Depot Closing Stores, Starting Tomorrow,” three locations — one an OfficeMax – have been announced as of press time.

As excerpted from the report: An Office Depot in the Crossroads Square shopping center in southwest Jacksonville, Florida, is the first to close up shop, the Jacksonville Daily Record reported. The store is set to close its doors tomorrow, Feb. 4, a store employee told the outlet last month.

This closing has since been independently confirmed.

As to the other two closings, the report goes on to state: An Office Depot location in Orlando, Florida, is shuttering too, the Orlando Business Journal reported. The 20,400-square-foot space is located near the city's downtown. A company spokesperson told the outlet that the store will officially close on March 25... An OfficeMax location in Cicero, New York, is saying goodbye as well, Syracuse.com reported. In 2013, the OfficeMax and Office Depot brands merged to form Office Depot, LLC—now owned by ODP Corporation—but retail stores still operate under both names.

The OfficeMax location opened 15 years ago.

Conclusion

The closing of Office Depot and OfficeMax locations is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

