H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also Opening

The new locations represent the entity’s continued growth plans.

H-E-B Store Photo by HEB.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSAT.com, and NBCDFW.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed profile of the H-E-B market chain: H-E-B Grocery Company, LP, is an American privately-held supermarket chain based in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 340 stores throughout the U.S. state of Texas, as well as in northeast Mexico. The company also operates Central Market, an upscale organic and fine foods retailer… H-E-B ranked No. 9 on Forbes' 2020 list of "America's Largest Private Companies."

The company reportedly donates 5% of pre-tax profits to charity.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 324 HEB retail stores in the United States as of January 30, 2023. The state with the most number of HEB locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 324 retail stores, which is about 100% of all HEB retail stores in the U.S.

Though it should be noted the store count has decreased since the last Wikipedia update, now comes word that H-E-B is resuming a Texas expansion.

Let us explore further.

H-E-B, 2023

Per a February 3rd report published by KSAT.com, “2-Story, Lakeside H-E-B is Opening in Austin This Month,” the first of the new locations opens February 15th and represents the first multi-level store in the city.

As excerpted from the report: H-E-B Lake Austin will span 97,000 square feet and will include a True Texas BBQ restaurant, SouthFlo Pizza restaurant, and a coffee shop that will also sell tacos, according to a news release. It will also have the same departments as other stores across Texas, like a pharmacy and curbside area. The release states that there will be an underground parking garage. Customers will be able to use three elevators, an open stairway and multiple escalators and cart escalators.

In addition to this new location, NBCDFW.com reports on another new location, this one having broken ground on February 3, in its story titled “H-E-B to Break Ground on Mansfield Store Friday Morning.”

From NBCDFW.com: The store, which will be built on 28 acres at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street in Mansfield, was first announced back in 2016. Last August the company said they were ready to move forward with the development of the site but did not say when construction would begin until announcing Friday's event.

The store will be 118,000 square-feet and is expected to open in 2024.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.