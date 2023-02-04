Older Costco Location to be Expanded and Upgraded; Others Expected to Follow

Joel Eisenberg

The remodel will bring shelf space and services up to contemporary standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oK1Nq_0kcXXyGd00
CostcoPhoto byCostco.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BusinessInsider.com and NewsDay.com.

Introduction

As Costco presently expands worldwide, improvements are also in store for the stalwart superchain.

Per BusinessInsider.com’s report, “Costco Plans to Open 24 Stores This Year, Including 15 Throughout the US,” the company’s present plans also include relocations and, as we will soon see, remodels of older locations.

From BusinessInsider.com’s report, regarding Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti’s disclosure of some of those plans on a recent earnings call: Seven of those stores opened during the first quarter of Costco's fiscal year, which began on September 1. One of those new store openings was Costco's first store in New Zealand, and another was the retailer's first store in Sweden. In total, there will be 27 new stores openings, including three "relocations" for stores. Nine of those 24 net stores will open internationally, including Costco's third and fourth locations in China, Galanti said. The US will get 15 more stores.

Now comes word that the first of what is widely expected to become a trend among older models is about to be upgraded.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2023

According to a report from NewsDay.com, entitled “Costco Boosting Holbrook Store's Size For Up-to-Date Layout,” the old format is being discarded to bring the store up to modern standards.

As excerpted from the report: Costco Wholesale’s 30-year-old warehouse club in Holbrook is an old format, so the retailer plans to make changes, including boosting the size of the store, an attorney for the chain said. On Jan. 26, the Islip town board approved a modification of covenants to allow Costco to increase the size of the Holbrook store, located at 125 Beacon Dr., by 18,357 square feet, or 14%, to 147,923 square feet.

As a targeted Google search will verify, industry analysts largely expect other older Costco models around the country to undergo similar remodels.

The NewsDay.com report goes on to state: “So, they’re just increasing the flooring area, so they can basically modernize the existing services that they have, in terms of like the pharmacy, administrative offices, storage and … shelf space,” said Philip A. Butler, a land use and municipal law attorney at Uniondale-based law firm Farrell Fritz, P.C. who is representing Costco on the Holbrook project.

No official completion date has been announced as of press time.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and completion announcements, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Costco# Money# Business# Finance# Stores

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
158K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Milwaukee, WI

Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple States

Resident shoppers have taken to social media to express their consternation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com, CBSNews.com, ABQJournal.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
17 comments
Escondido, CA

Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall

The mall is presently in the midst of a name change as it undergoes active redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, and Times-Advocate.com.

Read full story
Pleasanton, CA

Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing Units

Redevelopment is presently underway for the stalwart location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, PleasantonWeekly.com, and Simon.com.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This Year

The opening is in a major U.S. city, and represents the first such new entity in several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:IKEA.com and SFGATE.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Second LongHorn Steakhouse Location Announced For 2023 Opening

The entity is expected to be completed in July. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EastCobbNews.com and ValleyCentral.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding Location

News of the closure was reported to come as a surprise to local patrons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Permanent Closure of Another 150 U.S. Stores, Bringing Total to Nearly 400 in Recent Months

The beleaguered bedding chain continues to close locations in an effort to stave off bankruptcy. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Island, NE

Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28th

Local residents have taken to social media to express their consternation over the shopping mall-based closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GetTheCoast.com, TheIndependent.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
Provo, UT

Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping Mall

Adaptations for the new store are ongoing, and an announcement of a proposed opening date is expected in the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Target.com, and KSINewsRadio.com.

Read full story
Whitehall, PA

New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For Building

The new location is reportedly expected by industry analysts to break ground shortly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WFMZ.com.

Read full story

Major U.S. Shopping Mall Losing Longstanding Anchor Store

Unlike many other U.S. malls in 2023, this entity is largely expected to thrive despite the loss. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and Patch.com.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

New Popeyes Location Breaks Ground; More Sites Forthcoming

The entity is continuing its national expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TheBurn.com.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S.-Based Costco Invited to Open in Israel

If the invitation is accepted, the new location would be the first operating Costco in the region. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Investor.Costco.com, ScrapeHero.com, and TimesofIsrael.com.

Read full story

Cracker Barrel Rewarding Valentine’s Day Marriage Proposals With a Chance to Win Free Food For a Year

The promotion runs for a limited time, and five couples will be announced as winners. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, CrackerBarrel.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22

The location has been a chain stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RuthsChris.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Xenia, OH

New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a Walmart

The location will sit between a Walmart and a Lowe’s Home Center. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and DaytonDailyNews.com.

Read full story
Shakopee, MN

Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4

The outlet will be shopping mall-based, remaining in one of the original store locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
4 comments

New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22

The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Marshalls Constructing New Location

The new entity is being targeted for a summer, 2023 opening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TheAlpenaNews.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Racine, WI

Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations

One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy