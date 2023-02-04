Long-Awaited New LongHorn Steakhouse Breaks Ground

Analysts expect the popular restaurant chain to add still more locations in 2023 and beyond, as they had in the last year.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, and EastCobbNews.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the LongHorn Steakhouse chain: LongHorn Steakhouse is an American casual dining restaurant chain owned and operated by Darden Restaurants, Inc., headquartered in Orlando Florida… The first location, originally called LongHorn Steaks Restaurant & Saloon, opened on Peachtree Street in Atlanta, Georgia.

The entity was founded in 1981.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 581 LongHorn Steakhouse locations in the United States as of January 25, 2023. The state with the most number of LongHorn Steakhouse locations in the U.S. is Florida, with 75 locations, which is about 13% of all LongHorn Steakhouse locations in the U.S.

The number is an increase of nine locations from one year ago, and now comes word that yet another new LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant has broken ground.

Let us explore further.

LongHorn Steakhouse, 2023

According to a report from EastCobbNews.com, entitled “East Cobb Biz News: New LongHorn Site; Withrow’s Jewelers Closes,” the new restaurant broke ground in the state of Georgia.

As excerpted from the report: Work crews recently demolished a former bank and restaurant building at 4370 Roswell Road (an outparcel at the Merchants Exchange Shopping Center) that will be the new site of the LongHorn Steakhouse. It’s been more than a year since the one-acre property’s owner, East Cobb Warren LLC, got a variance from Cobb County to reduce the parking spaces from 57 to 50 and make other site plan changes.

Though there has been no formal announced date as to when the new entity will open — only a tentative target — the restaurant is presently underactive construction. Further, as a Google search will verify, locals have been enthusiastically awaiting the location.

The report goes to to state: LongHorn has been located at 4721 Lower Roswell Road since 1983, and when it marked its 30th anniversary at that location in 2013, it was the longest-standing original location for the Orlando-based chain.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of construction progress and formal announcement of opening date when it happens, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.