Grand Island, NE

Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a Hotel

Joel Eisenberg

Initial plans were approved in November of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfDr5_0kaYYgaX00
Conestoga Mall in Grand Island, NebraskaPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Nebraska.tv, Wikipedia.org, and KSNBLocal4.com.

Introduction

I write extensively on the state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. My most recent article on the subject, ”Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21,” is particularly relevant to this present piece due to focusing on the mall in question.

My article excerpted a February 2nd report from Nebraska.tv, “Dillard's Announces Closure at Conestoga Mall,” that stated the chain’s closure is the only company store in the vicinity that appears to be closing.

As excerpted from the article: The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears and Younkers. Nationwide, Dillard's has over 300 stores in 29 states.

This article elaborates as to future plans on the part of Nebraska’s Conestoga Mall developers regarding the mall itself.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of Nebraska’s Conestoga Mall, as opened in 1974: The mall's Sears location closed in early 2019 as part of the retailer's plan to close 40 stores. On June 4, 2020, it was announced that JCPenney would be closing around October 2020 as part of a plan to close 154 stores nationwide. After JCPenney closed, Dillard's became the only traditional anchor store left. On February 1, 2023 it was announced that Dillard's would be closing their location at the mall leaving it with no remaining anchors.

According to KSNBLocal.com’s “Grand Island City Council Approves Conestoga Mall Redevelopment Plan,” proposed future building on the property is ambitious.

As excerpted from the article: Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres of land that sits between Highway 281 and Webb Road from 13th to State Street. The company has been sharing its vision to the community with meetings with the planning commission, community redevelopment authority and city council.

The report elaborated on those plans: Woodsonia hopes to breath new life into the mall, including adding a 147,000 square foot anchor store on the south end of the property, make the rest of the mall outward facing and enhancements to the entertainment/theater area. The talk of the town suggests Target may come with the remodel, but nothing has been finalized. Though planning documents suggest Target for the spot where the anchor store will sit.

The City Council approved redevelopment plans in November of last year, though substantial preliminary work still needs to be done. Housing and a hotel are also planned.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping Malls# Dillards# Stores# Money# Business

Comments / 7

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
159K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Manhattan, NY

Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22

The location has been a chain stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RuthsChris.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
Xenia, OH

New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a Walmart

The location will sit between a Walmart and a Lowe’s Home Center. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and DaytonDailyNews.com.

Read full story
Shakopee, MN

Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4

The outlet will be shopping mall-based, remaining in one of the original store locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
4 comments

New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22

The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Marshalls Constructing New Location

The new entity is being targeted for a summer, 2023 opening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TheAlpenaNews.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Racine, WI

Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations

One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.

Read full story
7 comments
Kingston, MA

Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily Close

The causes are reportedly water-related due to burst water pipes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Facebook.com, Wikipedia.org, UniversalHub.com, and NBCBoston.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Tulsa, OK

New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall

The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Dollar General to Open More than 1050 Additional U.S. Locations This Year, and Remodel 2000 Existing Stores

The entity also plans to relocate 120 existing locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Coresight Research, and TalkBusiness.net.

Read full story
1 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

Update: Long-Awaited New Dillard’s Location Delayed Until 2024

The opening had originally been scheduled for late-2019. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and SiouxFalls.business.

Read full story

U.S Store Chains With the Most New Locations Scheduled to Open in 2023

Dollar General leads this year‘s pack of chain openings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Coresight Research, and TalkBusiness.net.

Read full story
East Brunswick, NJ

Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed Location

The entity has been shuttered since August of 2022 due to a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RedLobster.com, Live5News.com, and MyCentralJersey.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning Today

The stalwart office supply outlets, owned by the same parent company, are shrinking their footprints. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also Opening

The new locations represent the entity’s continued growth plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSAT.com, and NBCDFW.com.

Read full story
82 comments

Older Costco Location to be Expanded and Upgraded; Others Expected to Follow

The remodel will bring shelf space and services up to contemporary standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and NewsDay.com.

Read full story

Long-Awaited New LongHorn Steakhouse Breaks Ground

Analysts expect the popular restaurant chain to add still more locations in 2023 and beyond, as they had in the last year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, and EastCobbNews.com.

Read full story
106 comments

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Adding Multiple U.S. Locations

The company, among the most inexpensive of all national shopping outlets, is in the midst of an expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, 943ThePoint.com, WMAR2News.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Globally Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Considering Sharp Cuts in Retail Business Amid Major Potential Redevelopment

The owner is actively discussing the conversion of vacant space for medical offices and more. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.organdCoStar.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Waterford, CT

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to Fire

The location is expected to reopen following ventilation checks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org andNBCConnecticut.com.

Read full story
25 comments

Proposed New Costco Would Include 800 Apartments and 400 Jobs

The venture will be the first for the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and LATimes.com.

Read full story
62 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy