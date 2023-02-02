Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a Hotel

Initial plans were approved in November of 2022.

Conestoga Mall in Grand Island, Nebraska Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Nebraska.tv, Wikipedia.org, and KSNBLocal4.com.

Introduction

I write extensively on the state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. My most recent article on the subject, ”Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21,” is particularly relevant to this present piece due to focusing on the mall in question.

My article excerpted a February 2nd report from Nebraska.tv, “Dillard's Announces Closure at Conestoga Mall,” that stated the chain’s closure is the only company store in the vicinity that appears to be closing.

As excerpted from the article: The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears and Younkers. Nationwide, Dillard's has over 300 stores in 29 states.

This article elaborates as to future plans on the part of Nebraska’s Conestoga Mall developers regarding the mall itself.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of Nebraska’s Conestoga Mall, as opened in 1974: The mall's Sears location closed in early 2019 as part of the retailer's plan to close 40 stores. On June 4, 2020, it was announced that JCPenney would be closing around October 2020 as part of a plan to close 154 stores nationwide. After JCPenney closed, Dillard's became the only traditional anchor store left. On February 1, 2023 it was announced that Dillard's would be closing their location at the mall leaving it with no remaining anchors.

According to KSNBLocal.com’s “Grand Island City Council Approves Conestoga Mall Redevelopment Plan,” proposed future building on the property is ambitious.

As excerpted from the article: Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres of land that sits between Highway 281 and Webb Road from 13th to State Street. The company has been sharing its vision to the community with meetings with the planning commission, community redevelopment authority and city council.

The report elaborated on those plans: Woodsonia hopes to breath new life into the mall, including adding a 147,000 square foot anchor store on the south end of the property, make the rest of the mall outward facing and enhancements to the entertainment/theater area. The talk of the town suggests Target may come with the remodel, but nothing has been finalized. Though planning documents suggest Target for the spot where the anchor store will sit.

The City Council approved redevelopment plans in November of last year, though substantial preliminary work still needs to be done. Housing and a hotel are also planned.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.