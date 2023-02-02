Bed Bath & Beyond Announces the Permanent Closure of 87 More Locations, Above the 150 Previously Reported

Joel Eisenberg

The company continues to struggle to avoid bankruptcy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WraPF_0ka9zL4z00
Bed Bath & BeyondPhoto byBedBathandBeyond.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BedBathandBeyond.com and CNN.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond chain for NewsBreak, a company that continues to struggle to remain in business. Of late, most of my articles have detailed company store closings, and this one is no exception.

My January 11th article, “List of 62 Additional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in 30 States Announced Today as Permanently Closing,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to detailing the most recent spate of company closures within the 150 permanent closings previously announced in phases.

As excerpted from the article: In September of 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 150 locations by the end of February of 2023 — which represents the conclusion of their 2022 fiscal year — as a key part of their turnaround plan. The specific 150 locations were to be announced in stages. 56 were initially made public. Today, dozens of new locations have been publicly identified as closing.

In the past 24 hours, however, word has come of a new company announcement regarding 87 upcoming store closures over and above the 150 previously announced.

Let us explore further.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2023

According to a February 1st report from CNN.com, “Bed Bath and Beyond is Closing 87 More Stores. See the List,” the new cuts, to reiterate, are atop the 150 previously announced as forthcoming by February’s end.

As excerpted from the report: Included in the new list are 5 buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics, plus several of the retailer’s flagship-brand stores across the country. “As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible,” a Bed Bath and Beyond spokesperson told CNN. “This store fleet reduction expands the company’s ongoing closure program.”

The report went on to state: A company spokesperson also confirmed Wednesday night that it missed a bond payment on February 1, and that it entered a month-long grace period. Debtors will often have a 30-day grace period to make payments before they enter default.

As to the specific list of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, they are included in the CNN.com report. I covered the closings of the Harmon locations yesterday on NewsBreak, which you can see here.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bed Bath and Beyond# Stores# Business# Money# Finance

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
158K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Kingston, MA

Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily Close

The causes are reportedly water-related due to burst water pipes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Facebook.com, Wikipedia.org, UniversalHub.com, and NBCBoston.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Tulsa, OK

New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall

The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Dollar General to Open More than 1050 Additional U.S. Locations This Year, and Remodel 2000 Existing Stores

The entity also plans to relocate 120 existing locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Coresight Research, and TalkBusiness.net.

Read full story
1 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

Update: Long-Awaited New Dillard’s Location Delayed Until 2024

The opening had originally been scheduled for late-2019. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and SiouxFalls.business.

Read full story

U.S Store Chains With the Most New Locations Scheduled to Open in 2023

Dollar General leads this year‘s pack of chain openings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Coresight Research, and TalkBusiness.net.

Read full story
East Brunswick, NJ

Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed Location

The entity has been shuttered since August of 2022 due to a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RedLobster.com, Live5News.com, and MyCentralJersey.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning Today

The stalwart office supply outlets, owned by the same parent company, are shrinking their footprints. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also Opening

The new locations represent the entity’s continued growth plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSAT.com, and NBCDFW.com.

Read full story
66 comments

Older Costco Location to be Expanded and Upgraded; Others Expected to Follow

The remodel will bring shelf space and services up to contemporary standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and NewsDay.com.

Read full story

Long-Awaited New LongHorn Steakhouse Breaks Ground

Analysts expect the popular restaurant chain to add still more locations in 2023 and beyond, as they had in the last year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, and EastCobbNews.com.

Read full story
83 comments

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Adding Multiple U.S. Locations

The company, among the most inexpensive of all national shopping outlets, is in the midst of an expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, 943ThePoint.com, WMAR2News.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Globally Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Considering Sharp Cuts in Retail Business Amid Major Potential Redevelopment

The owner is actively discussing the conversion of vacant space for medical offices and more. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.organdCoStar.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Waterford, CT

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to Fire

The location is expected to reopen following ventilation checks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org andNBCConnecticut.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Proposed New Costco Would Include 800 Apartments and 400 Jobs

The venture will be the first for the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and LATimes.com.

Read full story
56 comments

Update: Why Multiple Retail Chains and Restaurants are Leaving U.S. Shopping Malls

Retailers and other businesses continue to exit en masse. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nebraska.tv, Google.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Holland, OH

Walmart Location Has Temporarily Closed

Once again, fire is the culprit. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WSBTV.com and 13ABC.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Charleston, SC

Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently Closing

As with many other Red Lobster restaurants that have shuttered in recent months, this closure has been called “unexpected” by patrons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and LowCountryWeekend.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in Baltimore

The popular chicken and biscuits chain continues an ambitious expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FoxBaltimore.com, Bojangles.com, Google.com and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Grand Island, NE

Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a Hotel

Initial plans were approved in November of 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nebraska.tv, Wikipedia.org, and KSNBLocal4.com.

Read full story
7 comments
Grand Island, NE

Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21

The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.

Read full story
74 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy