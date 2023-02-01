Harmon Face Values, a Subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond, is Permanently Closing All Stores

The longstanding chain is presently selling out its inventory for imminent closure.

Harmon’s Face Values Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com and ILoveTheUpperWestSide.com.

Introduction

The Harmon Face Values brand is a subsidiary of the beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond chain, which itself is struggling to remain in business. See here for my recent NewsBreak article on that matter.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 50 Harmon Discount stores in the United States as of January 18, 2023. The state with the most number of Harmon Discount locations in the U.S. is New Jersey, with 30 stores, which is about 60% of all Harmon Discount stores in the U.S.

Said location count, recorded not two weeks ago, underscores how quickly the status of such branded outlets can change. By the end of this month, few if any of their stores will remain based on the degree of remaining inventory sold.

Let us explore further.

Harmon Stores, 2023

According to a January 30th article from ILoveTheUpperWestSide.com, entitled “Harmon Face Values is Shuttering All Stores,” the entity is offering substantial discounts on their products from now to closing.

The following article excerpt references a New York City location likely to shutter this month, as well as a note regarding the related Bed Bath & Beyond Group: Though this specific branch only opened on the ground floor of the Hotel Belleclaire back in December 2020, the Harmon reputation of properly-priced products has been strong since its inception in 1971. As of 2002 (and to this day), it became a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond, which allowed for ample retail growth; there were 56 locations as of early January 2023, with the majority in New Jersey. Harmon offered an excellent alternative to the markups often visible at Duane Reade and CVS, but sadly, it’s time to say goodbye.

Individual stores may close on different dates based on the final sales of their inventory.

The article goes on to state: Until its supply has diminished, Harmon is offering 20 percent off on all products — and yes, that includes their impressive roster of cosmetics and hair styling essentials, including L’Oreal, Maybelline, Revlon, Neutrogrena, Nexxus, John Frieda, Fekkai and more.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.