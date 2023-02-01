Harmon Face Values, a Subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond, is Permanently Closing All Stores

Joel Eisenberg

The longstanding chain is presently selling out its inventory for imminent closure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8Zlb_0kZBdOdi00
Harmon’s Face ValuesPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com and ILoveTheUpperWestSide.com.

Introduction

The Harmon Face Values brand is a subsidiary of the beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond chain, which itself is struggling to remain in business. See here for my recent NewsBreak article on that matter.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 50 Harmon Discount stores in the United States as of January 18, 2023. The state with the most number of Harmon Discount locations in the U.S. is New Jersey, with 30 stores, which is about 60% of all Harmon Discount stores in the U.S.

Said location count, recorded not two weeks ago, underscores how quickly the status of such branded outlets can change. By the end of this month, few if any of their stores will remain based on the degree of remaining inventory sold.

Let us explore further.

Harmon Stores, 2023

According to a January 30th article from ILoveTheUpperWestSide.com, entitled “Harmon Face Values is Shuttering All Stores,” the entity is offering substantial discounts on their products from now to closing.

The following article excerpt references a New York City location likely to shutter this month, as well as a note regarding the related Bed Bath & Beyond Group: Though this specific branch only opened on the ground floor of the Hotel Belleclaire back in December 2020, the Harmon reputation of properly-priced products has been strong since its inception in 1971. As of 2002 (and to this day), it became a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond, which allowed for ample retail growth; there were 56 locations as of early January 2023, with the majority in New Jersey. Harmon offered an excellent alternative to the markups often visible at Duane Reade and CVS, but sadly, it’s time to say goodbye.

Individual stores may close on different dates based on the final sales of their inventory.

The article goes on to state: Until its supply has diminished, Harmon is offering 20 percent off on all products — and yes, that includes their impressive roster of cosmetics and hair styling essentials, including L’Oreal, Maybelline, Revlon, Neutrogrena, Nexxus, John Frieda, Fekkai and more.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Harmon Face Values# Bed Bath and Beyond# Stores# Money# Finance

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
159K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Racine, WI

Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations

One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.

Read full story
Kingston, MA

Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily Close

The causes are reportedly water-related due to burst water pipes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Facebook.com, Wikipedia.org, UniversalHub.com, and NBCBoston.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Tulsa, OK

New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall

The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Dollar General to Open More than 1050 Additional U.S. Locations This Year, and Remodel 2000 Existing Stores

The entity also plans to relocate 120 existing locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Coresight Research, and TalkBusiness.net.

Read full story
1 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

Update: Long-Awaited New Dillard’s Location Delayed Until 2024

The opening had originally been scheduled for late-2019. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and SiouxFalls.business.

Read full story

U.S Store Chains With the Most New Locations Scheduled to Open in 2023

Dollar General leads this year‘s pack of chain openings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Coresight Research, and TalkBusiness.net.

Read full story
East Brunswick, NJ

Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed Location

The entity has been shuttered since August of 2022 due to a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RedLobster.com, Live5News.com, and MyCentralJersey.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning Today

The stalwart office supply outlets, owned by the same parent company, are shrinking their footprints. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also Opening

The new locations represent the entity’s continued growth plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSAT.com, and NBCDFW.com.

Read full story
74 comments

Older Costco Location to be Expanded and Upgraded; Others Expected to Follow

The remodel will bring shelf space and services up to contemporary standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and NewsDay.com.

Read full story

Long-Awaited New LongHorn Steakhouse Breaks Ground

Analysts expect the popular restaurant chain to add still more locations in 2023 and beyond, as they had in the last year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, and EastCobbNews.com.

Read full story
101 comments

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Adding Multiple U.S. Locations

The company, among the most inexpensive of all national shopping outlets, is in the midst of an expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, 943ThePoint.com, WMAR2News.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Globally Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Considering Sharp Cuts in Retail Business Amid Major Potential Redevelopment

The owner is actively discussing the conversion of vacant space for medical offices and more. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.organdCoStar.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Waterford, CT

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to Fire

The location is expected to reopen following ventilation checks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org andNBCConnecticut.com.

Read full story
24 comments

Proposed New Costco Would Include 800 Apartments and 400 Jobs

The venture will be the first for the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and LATimes.com.

Read full story
60 comments

Update: Why Multiple Retail Chains and Restaurants are Leaving U.S. Shopping Malls

Retailers and other businesses continue to exit en masse. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nebraska.tv, Google.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Holland, OH

Walmart Location Has Temporarily Closed

Once again, fire is the culprit. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WSBTV.com and 13ABC.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Charleston, SC

Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently Closing

As with many other Red Lobster restaurants that have shuttered in recent months, this closure has been called “unexpected” by patrons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and LowCountryWeekend.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in Baltimore

The popular chicken and biscuits chain continues an ambitious expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FoxBaltimore.com, Bojangles.com, Google.com and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Grand Island, NE

Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a Hotel

Initial plans were approved in November of 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nebraska.tv, Wikipedia.org, and KSNBLocal4.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy