Longstanding Marshalls Store Unexpectedly Closing. Last Day of Business is March 25.

The store is permanently closing due to issues unrelated to the company’s typical course of business.

Marshalls, NYC Photo by Han Thu, Google Maps

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, Marshalls.com, and ILoveTheUpperWestside.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Marshalls clothing chain for NewsBreak. While most of my articles detail business matters leading to store openings and closings, this is the first instance in one of my pieces that I am reporting on a prime Marshalls location closure unrelated to underperformance or an expired lease.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s current location count: There are 1,188 Marshalls retail stores in the United States as of January 19, 2023. The state with the most number of Marshalls locations in the U.S. is California, with 149 retail stores, which is about 13% of all Marshalls retail stores in the U.S.

Reportedly, the closing as focused upon in this article is due to building-related issues that have led to safety concerns.

Let us explore further.

Marshalls, 2023

According to a January 31st article from ILoveTheUpperWestside.com, entitled “Marshalls Closing Due to Alleged Building Safety Issues,” what has for many years been among the entity’s top locations in terms of foot traffic will soon be permanently shuttering.

As excerpted from the article: After receiving reports from tipsters that Marshalls (located at 2182 Broadway and the corner of 78th Street) is set to shutter, we confirmed the last day for discount shopping will be March 25.

Though the issue is reportedly one of building safety, further specifics are not yet known. Sales are expected to be steep until closing, and it should be noted the store shares ground floor retail space with a CVS, which for now is said to be remaining open.

The official company statement, as shared in the article, is as follows: “Our Marshalls store at 2182 Broadway, New York, New York, is expected to close by March 25, 2023. We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking. We are grateful for the loyalty of our New York customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls on 6th Ave (Avenue of the Americas) and the T.J. Maxx on Columbus Avenue. To find the store nearest to them, customers can check our website at marshalls.com or call 1-800-627-7425.”

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.