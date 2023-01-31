Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products

Joel Eisenberg

Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqP6z_0kWkjWxw00
CostcoPhoto byCostco.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Costco.com and The-Sun.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Costco warehouse superchain for NewsBreak. While the majority of my recent articles have detailed matters related to store closures and new openings, a few of my 2022 pieces have dealt with items being discontinued on an in-store basis.

It is to that latter group that this present article relates.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2023

According to a January 29th report from The-Sun.com, entitled ”Last Call: Ten Costco Items That May Soon Be Discontinued in 2023 – The Secret Sign Which Could Spell the End,” the titular “sign” is an asterisk that the company has historically utilized on labels to represent a pending discontinuance of a given product, preceded by a sale of said product.

As excerpted from the report: Shoppers have noticed price tags with an asterisk on them usually mean bad news. An asterisk often signifies the product is about to get nixed - for that reason, they affectionately call it the "death star."

The products listed include the following: Clif Builders Variety Protein Bars, Eli’s S’Mores Squares, Hershey’s Simply 5 Syrup, Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats, Kinder Bueno Chocolate Bars, Strawberry Margarita Mix, Kohana Organic Coffee Cold Brew, Log Cabin Original Syrup, Pescanova White Shrimp with Citrus Herb Sauce, and Schwartz Brothers Everything Bagel Chips.

As none of the items listed are Kirkland’s brand, meaning they are not Costco exclusive, most are available in other retail markets as well as Amazon.

To be clear, Costco has neither confirmed nor denied these items would be disappearing from their store shelves, though historically asterisks on price tags has meant exactly that following a sale on their inventory.

As an example of those sales, as it regards Eli’s S’Mores Squares, the report goes on to say: These sweet treats feature a mini marshmallow coated in chocolate ganache with a delicious graham cracker crust. Unfortunately, they've been discounted for clearance. Shoppers should take advantage of the lowered price of $12.99 for a dozen.

Once a clearance item is sold from Costco, most frequently no further stock comes in.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

