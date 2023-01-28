Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New Location

The new site was approved after a sale.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WFMZ.com and BizJournals.com.

I write extensively about the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain for NewsBreak. My January 22nd article, “Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New Location,” is particularly pertinent to this current piece due to detailing information about another upcoming opening in the midst of ongoing company expansion.

My article excerpted a January 18th report from WFMZ.com, “Plans For New Steakhouse Gets OK in Whitehall,” that broke news of a new Pennsylvania-based Outback Steakhouse on its way.

As excerpted from the report: The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and the Lehigh Valley Mall, directly across from the Whitehall Mall. The plan was approved with the condition that the township's zoning officer would verify adequate parking spaces to comply with the township's code, to which the applicant agreed.

Now comes word that yet another new location, this one in the state of Ohio, has been approved by local officials to begin its development phase.

According to a January 28th report from BizJournals.com, entitled “Dayton Developer Closes Deal, Major Restaurant to Follow,” the key sale has been completed and a new Outback Steakhouse can now move forward.

As excerpted from the report: An international restaurant has committed to opening a new location in the Dayton area. The business will increase dining options and add jobs. Vantage LLC, the developer for Outback Steakhouse, purchased 1.5 acres at Cornerstone of Centerville North near the intersection of Interstate 675 for $787,500. The sale closed January 26 and Danielle Kuehnle represented the seller, Cornerstone Developers, LTD… The approximately 5000-square-foot restaurant will be located at 5181 Cornerstone North Boulevard.

As a press time, there has been no formal announcement as to a target date of opening, or word as to the beginning of its building phase.

This is a developing story. As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters — inclusive of details regarding potential opening date or related logistics – I will share them here on NewsBreak.

