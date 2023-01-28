New Costco Locations Announced For 2023

Several upcoming new sites have been made public, with more to be announced in short order.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Costco superchain for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles have shared news regarding upcoming new stores or relocations. As such, my January 22nd story, “Costco Reportedly Opening 15 Major U.S. Locations in 2023 and Relocating Three Others,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to detailing related company plans.

My article excerpted a December 15, 2022 report from BusinessInsider.com, “Costco Plans to Open 24 Stores This Year, Including 15 Throughout the US,” that illustrated the breadth of the company’s expansion.

From BusinessInsider.com’s report, detailing Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti’s disclosure of those plans on a recent earnings call: Seven of those stores opened during the first quarter of Costco's fiscal year, which began on September 1. One of those new store openings was Costco's first store in New Zealand, and another was the retailer's first store in Sweden. In total, there will be 27 new stores openings, including three "relocations" for stores. Nine of those 24 net stores will open internationally, including Costco's third and fourth locations in China, Galanti said. The US will get 15 more stores.

Now comes word of the forthcoming U.S. locations of some of these new stores.

Let us explore.

Costco, 2023

Per ScrapeHero.com’s current Costco location count: There are 584 Costco retail stores in the United States as of January 16, 2023. The state with the most number of Costco locations in the U.S. is California, with 133 retail stores, which is about 23% of all Costco retail stores in the U.S.

These numbers are set to substantially increase.

According to a report from RealSimple.com via Yahoo.com, entitled All the New Costco Locations Opening in 2023 (So Far), openings have already begun.

The report states Queen Creek, Arizona’s new store is already open. The Longmont Colorado entity is scheduled for spring of this year, while Kyle, Texas is looking towards a March opening.

Further, per PennLive.com, a new location is moving forward for Central Pennsylvania. As of press time, no date has been announced.

Conclusion

This is a developing story, as more location openings are expected to be imminently announced. As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.