Topeka, KS

Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to City

Joel Eisenberg

The entity is being restructured for a nearby location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ft6Sm_0kTaOwxw00
BurlingtonPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WNBF.com, ScrapeHero.com, KSNT.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Burlington clothing chain for NewsBreak in recent months. Unlike articles regarding most other retailers, my pieces focusing on Burlington of late have detailed store openings as opposed to closings.

As an example, my November 11, 2022 article, “Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening,” is particularly pertinent to this current piece due to detailing information about another (then-recent) company opening.

My article excerpted a report from WNBF.com, “Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date,” that stated the new upstate New York opening was intended to be a substantial upgrade: After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.

As to the company’s most recent location count per ScrapeHero.com: There are 924 Burlington locations in the United States as of January 12, 2023. The state with the most number of Burlington locations in the U.S. is California, with 101 locations, which is about 11% of all Burlington locations in the U.S.

Now comes word that after an over-five-year absence in Topeka, Kansas, the retailer is returning to the city with much fanfare.

Let us explore.

Burlington, 2023

According to a January 26th report from KSNT.com, “National Retail Store Moving Back to Topeka,” the much-missed Kansas favorite will be reappearing in the city later this year.

As excerpted from the report: A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory closed its doors in Topeka in the winter of 2017 at the West Ridge Mall. The company owns and operates more than 1,000 stores across 40 states in the U.S. and Puerto Rico…

The move is being widely lauded by former local patrons, as a targeted social media search will verify.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent update to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Burlington# Business# Money# Clothing# Stores

