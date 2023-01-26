Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is Relocating

The restaurant has been at the same site since 1991.

Olive Garden Photo by Shutterstock

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Olive Garden restaurant chain: Olive Garden started as a unit of General Mills. The first Olive Garden was opened on December 13, 1982, in Orlando... The company eventually became the largest chain of Italian-themed full-service restaurants in the United States. General Mills spun off its restaurant holdings as Darden Restaurants (named for Red Lobster founder Bill Darden), a stand-alone company, in 1995.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s most current location count: There are 894 Olive Garden stores in the United States as of January 16, 2023. The state with the most number of Olive Garden locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 104 stores, which is about 12% of all Olive Garden stores in the U.S.

Those numbers will remain the same for the time being, as this current article will focus on both an opening and a closing.

A prominent Olive Garden restaurant in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Utica Square is relocating.

Olive Garden, 2023

According to a January 25th report from TulsaWorld.com, entitled “Utica Square Olive Garden to Relocate; Newest Tulsa Dunkin’ Opens Jan. 26,” the former entity is moving to a nearby location.

As excerpted from the report: A new location for the Utica Square Olive Garden is under construction in the southeast corner of the shopping center at 21st Street and Utica Avenue. A building permit has been filed for the new location. Olive Garden opened what was its second Tulsa location in Utica Square in 1991, replacing a Furr’s Cafeteria. The city’s first Olive Garden, at 7019 S. Memorial Drive, which opened some months previously, remains in operation.

The new location, as a targeted social media search will verify, is largely expected by original store patrons to be larger and modernized, though there have been no confirmations from the company regarding these matters.

The report goes on to state: Representatives for Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden as well as several other national and regional chain restaurants including Longhorn Steakhouse and Cheddar’s, did not respond to inquiries from the Tulsa World about the new Olive Garden location.

Thank you for reading.