Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and WUSA9.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively of late about U.S. shopping mall closures for NewsBreak. Though malls have been on a continual national decline for many years, in recent weeks those closures have been increasingly pronounced.

My January 18th article, “80% Of U.S. Shopping Malls Estimated by Industry Analysts to Permanently Close Within 10 Years,” is particularly pertinent to this current piece due to featuring multiple analyses of these closures.

As excerpted from my article: As a targeted Google search will verify, common industry analyst reasons for the sharp downtown of U.S. malls include the pandemic — though foot traffic had been widely decreasing nationwide for several years prior — and subsequent popularity of online shopping, cultural shifts including further advances in technology and readily available recreation and shopping options, and even political polarization.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a WUSA9.com report, “Lakeforest Mall Closing March 31; Plans Already in the Works to Replace It,” the mall has been nearly empty for several years.

As excerpted from the report: Back when CDs were sold in stores and people only watched new releases in the theater, Lakeforest Mall was a happening place to be in Montgomery County. But, the mall's glory days have long since slipped away. And this week the owners made it official. Lakeforest Mall will close for good at the end of March.

The mall opened in September of 1978.

The report goes on to state: Just a handful of stores remain at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg. And now, its owner says the mall's slow death is almost over, closing for good on March 31. "We've seen the mall in decline for at least 15 years," said Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman. Ashman says the location still has the potential to be lucrative. And, the city is now considering the developer's request to rezone the land, tear down the mall, and replace it with not only more modern shopping, but homes, parks, and businesses, too.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading.