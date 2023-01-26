Houston, TX

Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023

Joel Eisenberg

Multiple Walgreens locations have been announced as closing in the year’s first quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39giXh_0kRRkDOC00
WalgreensPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com and The-Sun.com.

Introduction

In October, 2021, BestLifeOnline.com published “Walgreens Is Permanently Closing These Stores, Starting Nov. 8.” The report detailed a then-recent spate of company closings in the city of San Francisco, based on increasing incidents of crime, specifically theft, near store locations.

As excerpted from the report, which referenced those recent closings with other Walgreens shutterings over the past decade: In 2015, the pharmacy chain closed around 200 stores to cut costs, and then in 2019, the company announced the closure of 200 more locations. But over the last year and a half, Walgreens has become an essential place of business during the pandemic, providing both vaccinations and COVID tests for people across the U.S. Unfortunately, this isn't enough to keep some Walgreens locations open. Recently, a rise in thefts has prompted the company to initiate the closure of several stores in one major city.

As a large number of closings of any major retail company will naturally receive its share of scrutiny, questions had been asked of Walgreens in the press following the Northern California closures, though the responses back from the company were consistent: The closings were strategic in nature and would continue to be. The remaining stores, it was said, would continually be reviewed on an individual basis and no other large numbers of locations had been “planned” to close.

However, as 2022 went on, a plethora of other Walgreens stores closed either temporarily or permanently. Now, in 2023, multiple locations have been announced as closing — so far all relegated to the year’s first quarter.

Let us explore.

Walgreens, 2023

According to a report from The-Sun.com, the Walgreens locations scheduled for permanent closure this year — three so far — have all been identified.

As excerpted from the report: In Illinois, a Walgreens store located inside the Noel State Bank building, which is a "flagship" location, is set to close on Tuesday, January 31, according to ABC Chicago WLS. The location's prescriptions will be transferred to a local location on Milwaukee Avenue, which is a half mile south of the Walgreens that is set to close. A Houston, Texas, Walgreens located on Grand Avenue will be closing its doors on March 7, according to The Houston Herald. The store has been around since 1866 and is Houston's oldest business currently. Walgreens will also be closing a location in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on February 22, according to the Caledonian Record.

No other 2023 closings have been announced as of press time.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walgreens# Pharmacies# Stores# Money# Business

Comments / 4

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
157K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Whitehall, PA

Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New Location

The new site was approved after a sale. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WFMZ.com and BizJournals.com.

Read full story

New Costco Locations Announced For 2023

Several upcoming new sites have been made public, with more to be announced in short order. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, RealSimple.com, PennLive.com, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Topeka, KS

Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to City

The entity is being restructured for a nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WNBF.com, ScrapeHero.com, KSNT.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Bethlehem, PA

Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping Mall

A major redevelopment of the property is ongoing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and LehighValleyLive.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Walmart Announces “About 30” New Sam’s Club Locations Nationwide

After years of no new stores, the announced 30 will begin next year with additional locations hoped for thereafter, says the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, SamsClub.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Tulsa, OK

Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is Relocating

The restaurant has been at the same site since 1991. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31

The location is the latest mall closure to be announced with a specific final date of business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.comandWUSA9.com.

Read full story
64 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy Wiggly

Permits have been applied for and are presently awaiting approvals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WNBF.com, BizTimes.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Highly-Anticipated New Marshalls Location in Midst of Permits and Approvals

The first of the permits for the new store has been approved. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BenningtonBanner.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Brownwood, TX

New T.J. Maxx Location Targeted For March Opening

The store had previously been announced as opening in the “first quarter” of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BrownwoodNews.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents

A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Facebook.com, and WSBTV.com.

Read full story
9 comments
Atlanta, GA

Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly Reopening

The two Walmarts had been indefinitely closed due to damage caused by fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com and WSBTV.com.

Read full story
2 comments

M&Ms “Spokescandies” Being Replaced Due to Allegedly Offensive Characters

The longtime fictional faces of the brand are being replaced by former “Saturday Night Live” star Maya Rudolph. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Twitter.com, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
52 comments
Kimball, TN

Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original Location

A fire destroyed the restaurant in December. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WDEF.com and MCNewsTN.com.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. Churches in Steep Decline: Studies Disclose Reported Loss of Christian Religion Among Nation’s Younger Generations

Christian houses of worship are reportedly closing by the thousands yearly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, TheGuardian.com, and FiveThirtyEight.com.

Read full story
474 comments

“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters

One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.

Read full story
111 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This Summer

The return of the stalwart restaurant has been generally well-received by local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and TapInto.net.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco Reportedly Opening 15 Major U.S. Locations in 2023 and Relocating Three Others

The entity is also adding more locations globally. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MySanAntonio.com, 949Whom.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
Osage Beach, MO

Longstanding Coach Store Permanently Closes in High-Profile Shopping Mall, as Mall Temporarily Closes For Water Issues

The Coach store has been a stalwart in the mall for 15 years. The closures are not related. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LakeExpo.com.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy