Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023

Multiple Walgreens locations have been announced as closing in the year’s first quarter.

Walgreens Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com and The-Sun.com.

Introduction

In October, 2021, BestLifeOnline.com published “Walgreens Is Permanently Closing These Stores, Starting Nov. 8.” The report detailed a then-recent spate of company closings in the city of San Francisco, based on increasing incidents of crime, specifically theft, near store locations.

As excerpted from the report, which referenced those recent closings with other Walgreens shutterings over the past decade: In 2015, the pharmacy chain closed around 200 stores to cut costs, and then in 2019, the company announced the closure of 200 more locations. But over the last year and a half, Walgreens has become an essential place of business during the pandemic, providing both vaccinations and COVID tests for people across the U.S. Unfortunately, this isn't enough to keep some Walgreens locations open. Recently, a rise in thefts has prompted the company to initiate the closure of several stores in one major city.

As a large number of closings of any major retail company will naturally receive its share of scrutiny, questions had been asked of Walgreens in the press following the Northern California closures, though the responses back from the company were consistent: The closings were strategic in nature and would continue to be. The remaining stores, it was said, would continually be reviewed on an individual basis and no other large numbers of locations had been “planned” to close.

However, as 2022 went on, a plethora of other Walgreens stores closed either temporarily or permanently. Now, in 2023, multiple locations have been announced as closing — so far all relegated to the year’s first quarter.

Let us explore.

Walgreens, 2023

According to a report from The-Sun.com, the Walgreens locations scheduled for permanent closure this year — three so far — have all been identified.

As excerpted from the report: In Illinois , a Walgreens store located inside the Noel State Bank building, which is a "flagship" location, is set to close on Tuesday, January 31, according to ABC Chicago WLS. The location's prescriptions will be transferred to a local location on Milwaukee Avenue, which is a half mile south of the Walgreens that is set to close. A Houston, Texas , Walgreens located on Grand Avenue will be closing its doors on March 7, according to The Houston Herald. The store has been around since 1866 and is Houston's oldest business currently. Walgreens will also be closing a location in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on February 22, according to the Caledonian Record.

No other 2023 closings have been announced as of press time.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.