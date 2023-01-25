Milwaukee, WI

Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy Wiggly

Joel Eisenberg

Permits have been applied for and are presently awaiting approvals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8CDd_0kR25as300
BurlingtonPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WNBF.com, BizTimes.com, and Google.com.

My November 11, 2022 article, “Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening,” is particularly pertinent to this current piece due to detailing information about another (then-recent) company opening.

My article excerpted a report from WNBF.com, “Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date,” that stated the new upstate New York opening was intended to be a substantial upgrade: After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.

The new store was set to open in space that had been occupied by an A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts shop.

Now comes word of another new location, this one coming to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Burlington, 2023

According to a report from BizTimes.com, “Burlington Store to Replace Capitol Drive Piggly Wiggly,” permits have already been applied for and received.

As excerpted from the report: A Burlington store is planned to replace the Piggly Wiggly store at 709 E. Capitol Drive in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Piggly Wiggly Midwest notified the state this week that it plans to close the store, a move that will eliminate 52 jobs. But the space might not stay vacant for long. In a permit application filed with the city, a sign company is requesting to place a Burlington sign at the Piggly Wiggly storefront. Plans show Burlington would occupy the entire Piggly Wiggly space to open a 25,000-square-foot store.

The plans are not yet finalized for the mall itself, but if it remains Burlington is largely expected by analysts — as a targeted Google search will verify — to replace Piggly Wiggly as an anchor.

The report went on to state: The Piggly Wiggly store is the anchor tenant of a strip mall that was sold last month. A limited liability company affiliated with Brown Deer-based Midland Management, LLC, purchased the entire 84,748-square-foot shopping center building in late December for $5.85 million. The seller – a Des Plaines, Illinois limited liability company – applied for the sign permit for Burlington before selling the property to Midland Management, records show.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

