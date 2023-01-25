Highly-Anticipated New Marshalls Location in Midst of Permits and Approvals

The first of the permits for the new store has been approved.

This current article, however, will detail a potential new store opening in the state of Vermont.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s latest location count of individual company stores: There are 1,188 Marshalls retail stores in the United States as of January 19, 2023. The state with the most number of Marshalls locations in the U.S. is California, with 149 retail stores, which is about 13% of all Marshalls retail stores in the U.S.

To those numbers will likely soon be added another. The particular location, should the process continue to move forward as expected, will specifically be in Vermont’s Bennington Square Shopping Center.

According to report from BenningtonBanner.com, “It's Definitely a 'Sign': Marshalls Store Might Be Coming to Bennington Square,” a literal store sign was the first visible step (to the public) in the process of full approval.

As excerpted from the report: Speculation about a new business coming to the former Kmart in Bennington was confirmed when a sign permit for a Marshalls department store was received and approved by the town. “We’re very excited about it,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said…

However, Planning Director Daniel Monks added, per the report, “But no building permit application, so no confirmation from the property owner.”

Said “confirmation” is expected to be a formality.

The report went on to state: The 150,000-square-foot Bennington Square Shopping Center off Kocher Drive is owned by Ocean State Job Lots , which also has a store in the complex... The sign permit application from American Sign Inc., of New Haven, Conn., sought approval for a 12-foot-long “Marshalls” wall sign over the entrance to the building, and also for a smaller sign to add to a standalone sign that lists tenants of the shopping center.

This is a developing story. As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these and related matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.