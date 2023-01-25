New T.J. Maxx Location Targeted For March Opening

The store had previously been announced as opening in the “first quarter” of this year.

T.J. Maxx Photo by TJMaxx.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com and BrownwoodNews.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the T.J. Maxx department store chain for NewsBreak. In the last several months, most of my articles have detailed permanent closures of individual locations primarily due to underperformance or general economic volatility.

This current article, however, will detail a new store opening in the state of Texas.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s latest location count of individual company stores: There are 1,299 TJ Maxx retail stores in the United States as of January 04, 2023. The state with the most number of TJ Maxx locations in the U.S. is California, with 122 retail stores, which is about 9% of all TJ Maxx retail stores in the U.S.

To those numbers will likely soon be added another. Regarding this latest planned opening, let us explore further.

T.J. Maxx, 2023

According to a report from BrownwoodNews.com, “BMDD: T.J. Maxx Eyeing March Opening,” the anticipated time of the Texas open is likely to be met though a specific date still has yet to be announced.

As excerpted from the report, which references a recent meeting of the Brownwood Municipal Development District: Executive Director Ray Tipton told Board members that the new T.J. Maxx location in Commerce Square was still on target to open in the first quarter of 2023, “probably March-ish.”

Since the beginning of the process, the plans were for the location to open in the “first quarter of 2023.” No month had been mentioned beyond that, until now.

The report goes on to state: Renovations continue on the former Bealls building located in Commerce Square, and Tuesday afternoon signage was being added to the Commerce Square entrance. There has also been significant work completed on the facade of the building, including the addition of red trim.

To reiterate, no specific date has yet been announced for the new opening, but developers believe the March target is highly realistic.

Conclusion

This is a developing story, as the proposed date of the new opening is planned for March but not finalized with a specific date.

In the event of pertinent updates on the matter, inclusive of the final announced opening date or other, related news, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.