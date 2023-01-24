Atlanta, GA

Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents

Joel Eisenberg

A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4vsy_0kPdYgaT00
WalmartPhoto byCorporate.Walmart.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: 11Alive.com, Facebook.com, and WSBTV.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. Of late, my articles have generally detailed recent store closings. In recent weeks, I have also written of a series of fire-related issues plaguing Walmart locations across the country.

My January 23rd article, “Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly Reopening,” is especially relevant to this current piece due to detailing the largely unexpected closure of a particular Georgia location.

My article excerpted 11Alive.com‘s “Future of Vine City Walmart Uncertain After Fire,” that further discussed the story behind the surprise outcome.

As excerpted from the report, as it regarded the titular Vine City location: Atlanta Fire and Police would be called back to the store for an intentional fire just before Christmas in 2022. On Dec. 24, the store posted on its Facebook page, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Walmart store 3008 with be closed for the remainder of the day. All pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the nearest local Walmart: 1801 Howell Mill Road NW Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Sorry for the inconvenience, we look forward to serving your needs once the store is back up and running."

That location, however, which many local residents and much of the local media expected to close is in fact reopening… while the Howell Mill Road store is unexpectedly now permanently closed.

The report continued: Just days after the post, a fire was set inside the Walmart on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police and Fire responded to a fire in the clothing section on Dec. 28. The store was temporarily closed. On January 13, 2023, the store posted on their Facebook page, "Good Morning Customers, 1801 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta GA Walmart is temporarily closed. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Please visit our Cascade location (1105 Research Center Dr, Atlanta GA) for service. Thank you!" 

Last night came the unexpected word that the Howell Mill Road location would not reopen.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2023

Per a January 23rd report from WSBTV.com, “Walmart Announces Reopening of Vine City Store, Permanently Closing Howell Mill Location,” the newly-announced status of both entities have come as a surprise to their patrons.

As excerpted from the report: After a thorough review of all factors related to our Vine City and Howell Mill Road stores, we have made the decision to reopen our Vine City location as a Walmart Neighborhood Market and permanently close our Howell Mill Road location. Unfortunately, a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson,” said Walmart.

The report further stated: The Walmart on Howell Mill was set on fire in December... The store was then temporarily closed. But on Monday, Walmart said they decided to permanently close its Howell Mill store.

Walmart also said in its statement, according to WSBTV.com, that the Howell Mill location does not have the ability to repurpose like Vine City does.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Stores# Retail# Money# Business

Comments / 9

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
157K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Whitehall, PA

Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New Location

The new site was approved after a sale. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WFMZ.com and BizJournals.com.

Read full story

New Costco Locations Announced For 2023

Several upcoming new sites have been made public, with more to be announced in short order. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, RealSimple.com, PennLive.com, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Topeka, KS

Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to City

The entity is being restructured for a nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WNBF.com, ScrapeHero.com, KSNT.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Bethlehem, PA

Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping Mall

A major redevelopment of the property is ongoing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and LehighValleyLive.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Walmart Announces “About 30” New Sam’s Club Locations Nationwide

After years of no new stores, the announced 30 will begin next year with additional locations hoped for thereafter, says the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, SamsClub.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Tulsa, OK

Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is Relocating

The restaurant has been at the same site since 1991. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31

The location is the latest mall closure to be announced with a specific final date of business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.comandWUSA9.com.

Read full story
64 comments
Houston, TX

Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023

Multiple Walgreens locations have been announced as closing in the year’s first quarter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy Wiggly

Permits have been applied for and are presently awaiting approvals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WNBF.com, BizTimes.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Highly-Anticipated New Marshalls Location in Midst of Permits and Approvals

The first of the permits for the new store has been approved. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BenningtonBanner.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Brownwood, TX

New T.J. Maxx Location Targeted For March Opening

The store had previously been announced as opening in the “first quarter” of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BrownwoodNews.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly Reopening

The two Walmarts had been indefinitely closed due to damage caused by fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com and WSBTV.com.

Read full story
2 comments

M&Ms “Spokescandies” Being Replaced Due to Allegedly Offensive Characters

The longtime fictional faces of the brand are being replaced by former “Saturday Night Live” star Maya Rudolph. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Twitter.com, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
52 comments
Kimball, TN

Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original Location

A fire destroyed the restaurant in December. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WDEF.com and MCNewsTN.com.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. Churches in Steep Decline: Studies Disclose Reported Loss of Christian Religion Among Nation’s Younger Generations

Christian houses of worship are reportedly closing by the thousands yearly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, TheGuardian.com, and FiveThirtyEight.com.

Read full story
474 comments

“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters

One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.

Read full story
111 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This Summer

The return of the stalwart restaurant has been generally well-received by local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and TapInto.net.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco Reportedly Opening 15 Major U.S. Locations in 2023 and Relocating Three Others

The entity is also adding more locations globally. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MySanAntonio.com, 949Whom.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
Osage Beach, MO

Longstanding Coach Store Permanently Closes in High-Profile Shopping Mall, as Mall Temporarily Closes For Water Issues

The Coach store has been a stalwart in the mall for 15 years. The closures are not related. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LakeExpo.com.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy