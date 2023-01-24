Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents

A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening.

As excerpted from the report, as it regarded the titular Vine City location: Atlanta Fire and Police would be called back to the store for an intentional fire just before Christmas in 2022. On Dec. 24, the store posted on its Facebook page, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Walmart store 3008 with be closed for the remainder of the day. All pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the nearest local Walmart: 1801 Howell Mill Road NW Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Sorry for the inconvenience, we look forward to serving your needs once the store is back up and running."

That location, however, which many local residents and much of the local media expected to close is in fact reopening… while the Howell Mill Road store is unexpectedly now permanently closed.

The report continued: Just days after the post, a fire was set inside the Walmart on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police and Fire responded to a fire in the clothing section on Dec. 28. The store was temporarily closed. On January 13, 2023, the store posted on their Facebook page, "Good Morning Customers, 1801 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta GA Walmart is temporarily closed. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Please visit our Cascade location (1105 Research Center Dr, Atlanta GA) for service. Thank you!"

Last night came the unexpected word that the Howell Mill Road location would not reopen.

Per a January 23rd report from WSBTV.com, “Walmart Announces Reopening of Vine City Store, Permanently Closing Howell Mill Location,” the newly-announced status of both entities have come as a surprise to their patrons.

As excerpted from the report: After a thorough review of all factors related to our Vine City and Howell Mill Road stores, we have made the decision to reopen our Vine City location as a Walmart Neighborhood Market and permanently close our Howell Mill Road location. Unfortunately, a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson,” said Walmart.

The report further stated: The Walmart on Howell Mill was set on fire in December... The store was then temporarily closed. But on Monday, Walmart said they decided to permanently close its Howell Mill store.

Walmart also said in its statement, according to WSBTV.com, that the Howell Mill location does not have the ability to repurpose like Vine City does.

