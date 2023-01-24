Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly Reopening

The two Walmarts had been indefinitely closed due to damage caused by fire.

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. Of late, my articles have generally detailed recent company controversies or store closings. In recent weeks, I have also written of a series of fire-related issues plaguing Walmart locations across the country.

My January 20th article, “Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen,” is especially relevant to this current piece due to detailing one of those titular locations.

The article excerpted a January 16th report from 11Alive.com, “Future of Vine City Walmart Uncertain After Fire,” that explained the fire-ravaged Atlanta, Georgia Supercenter had been under scrutiny for remaining shuttered with no formal announcement as to repairs or an eventual reopen. The store opened to the public in January of 2013.

As excerpted from the report: Atlanta Fire and Police would be called back to the store for an intentional fire just before Christmas in 2022. On Dec. 24, the store posted on its Facebook page, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Walmart store 3008 with be closed for the remainder of the day. All pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the nearest local Walmart: 1801 Howell Mill Road NW Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Sorry for the inconvenience, we look forward to serving your needs once the store is back up and running."

Now comes surprising word of the fate of not only this Georgia-based location, but another as well.

Per a January 23rd report from WSBTV.com, “Walmart Announces Reopening of Vine City Store, Permanently Closing Howell Mill Location,” the newly-announced status of both entities may come as a surprise to their patrons.

As excerpted from the report: After a thorough review of all factors related to our Vine City and Howell Mill Road stores, we have made the decision to reopen our Vine City location as a Walmart Neighborhood Market and permanently close our Howell Mill Road location. Unfortunately, a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson,” said Walmart.

The report further stated: The Walmart on Howell Mill was set on fire in December... The store was then temporarily closed. But on Monday, Walmart said they decided to permanently close its Howell Mill store. The Vine City Walmart was also set on fire back in December, just days apart from the Howell Mill fire, which caused the store to temporarily close.

Neighborhood patrons of the Vine City location particularly had taken to social media and the media proper to voice their concerns about a potential permanent closure, due in part to leaving a food desert in its void. Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos was reportedly in regular contact with the company to voice his support to reopen the store, which had been a neighborhood stalwart for a decade

Walmart also said in its statement, according to WSBTV.com, that the Howell Mill location does not have the ability to repurpose like Vine City does.

This is a breaking story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

