“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters

Joel Eisenberg

One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRHNt_0kNRAZ4C00
Red LobsterPhoto byRedLobster.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Red Lobster seafood chain for NewsBreak. My article on the chain from earlier today, “Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This Summer,” is particularly pertinent to this current piece due to detailing some of the chain’s recent volatility.

From the article, which illustrates a current company location count via ScrapeHero.com: There are 667 Red Lobster stores in the United States as of January 04, 2023. The state with the most number of Red Lobster locations in the U.S. is Florida, with 60 stores, which is about 9% of all Red Lobster stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that a separate location that had been indefinitely closed for several months (not related to the location as covered in the above article) has now been confirmed by the company as permanently shuttered, while another site has also closed down.

Let us explore further.

Red Lobster, 2023

Per a recent article from Syracuse.com, entitled “A National Chain Restaurant on Erie Boulevard East Has Closed,” the upstate New York location had been expected to reopen.

As excerpted from the article: The Red Lobster seafood restaurant on Erie Boulevard just west of Thompson Road has permanently closed. While the national chain’s web site location finder says the store at 2965 Erie Blvd. E. is “temporarily closed,” the voice message for that location indicates it is not reopening. “This location is closed,” the message says. “We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location.”

According to an unrelated report from CBS19News.com, “Red Lobster Has Closed,” the struggling Fashion Square Mall in Virginia has also seen its latest casualty.

From this report: The lights are off and the signs are down at what used to be Red Lobster off Rio Road East. An automatic voice message thanks customers for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests and their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location," it said.

Conclusion

These are developing stories. As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

