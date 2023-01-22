Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This Summer

The return of the stalwart restaurant has been generally well-received by local residents.

Red Lobster Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and TapInto.net.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Red Lobster seafood restaurant chain for NewsBreak. While the majority of those articles of late have detailed a spate of recent store closings due to underperformance-related issues, on occasion I have announced new, unexpected openings.

ScrapeHero.com features a current location count for the entity: There are 667 Red Lobster stores in the United States as of January 04, 2023. The state with the most number of Red Lobster locations in the U.S. is Florida, with 60 stores, which is about 9% of all Red Lobster stores in the U.S.

Now comes word, reportedly welcomed by locals, that a neighborhood-favorite New Jersey Red Lobster location is scheduled to reopen this summer after what will be nearly a year as a closed site.

Let us explore further.

Red Lobster, 2023

According to a report from TapInto.net, entitled “East Brunswick’s Red Lobster to Re-Open This Summer,” an enhanced location is reportedly in the offing.

As excerpted from the report: Red Lobster, a long-time East Brunswick favorite restaurant, is scheduled to re-open this summer following the completion of repairs due to a fire that destroyed the location last summer.

The entity, located at 715 Route 18 North, has been closed due to substantial damage caused by a fire since August 5, 2022.

The report further stated: In a statement to TAPinto East Brunswick, Robert Stamm, Chief Development & Facilities Officer of Red Lobster said, "Our East Brunswick location will be starting the renovation process soon with a goal of opening in the summer of this year. We have been working closely with the township of East Brunswick and appreciate all the support and look forward to reopening this location with all of our latest design and innovations!"

A targeted social media search presents a welcome view of the news by frequent customers who had been looking forward to an eventual reopen… that some stated they were convinced would never happen.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this matter — inclusive of a formal reopen date — I will share them here on NewsBreak.

