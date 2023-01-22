East Brunswick, NJ

Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This Summer

Joel Eisenberg

The return of the stalwart restaurant has been generally well-received by local residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NupJl_0kNP0TW900
Red LobsterPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and TapInto.net.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Red Lobster seafood restaurant chain for NewsBreak. While the majority of those articles of late have detailed a spate of recent store closings due to underperformance-related issues, on occasion I have announced new, unexpected openings.

ScrapeHero.com features a current location count for the entity: There are 667 Red Lobster stores in the United States as of January 04, 2023. The state with the most number of Red Lobster locations in the U.S. is Florida, with 60 stores, which is about 9% of all Red Lobster stores in the U.S.

Now comes word, reportedly welcomed by locals, that a neighborhood-favorite New Jersey Red Lobster location is scheduled to reopen this summer after what will be nearly a year as a closed site.

Let us explore further.

Red Lobster, 2023

According to a report from TapInto.net, entitled “East Brunswick’s Red Lobster to Re-Open This Summer,” an enhanced location is reportedly in the offing.

As excerpted from the report: Red Lobster, a long-time East Brunswick favorite restaurant, is scheduled to re-open this summer following the completion of repairs due to a fire that destroyed the location last summer.

The entity, located at 715 Route 18 North, has been closed due to substantial damage caused by a fire since August 5, 2022.

The report further stated: In a statement to TAPinto East Brunswick, Robert Stamm, Chief Development & Facilities Officer of Red Lobster said, "Our East Brunswick location will be starting the renovation process soon with a goal of opening in the summer of this year. We have been working closely with the township of East Brunswick and appreciate all the support and look forward to reopening this location with all of our latest design and innovations!"

A targeted social media search presents a welcome view of the news by frequent customers who had been looking forward to an eventual reopen… that some stated they were convinced would never happen.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this matter — inclusive of a formal reopen date — I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Red Lobster# Seafood# Restaurants# Business# New Jersey

Comments / 1

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
157K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Tulsa, OK

Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is Relocating

The restaurant has been at the same site since 1991. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31

The location is the latest mall closure to be announced with a specific final date of business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.comandWUSA9.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Houston, TX

Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023

Multiple Walgreens locations have been announced as closing in the year’s first quarter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy Wiggly

Permits have been applied for and are presently awaiting approvals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WNBF.com, BizTimes.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Highly-Anticipated New Marshalls Location in Midst of Permits and Approvals

The first of the permits for the new store has been approved. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BenningtonBanner.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Brownwood, TX

New T.J. Maxx Location Targeted For March Opening

The store had previously been announced as opening in the “first quarter” of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BrownwoodNews.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents

A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Facebook.com, and WSBTV.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly Reopening

The two Walmarts had been indefinitely closed due to damage caused by fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com and WSBTV.com.

Read full story
2 comments

M&Ms “Spokescandies” Being Replaced Due to Allegedly Offensive Characters

The longtime fictional faces of the brand are being replaced by former “Saturday Night Live” star Maya Rudolph. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Twitter.com, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
52 comments
Kimball, TN

Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original Location

A fire destroyed the restaurant in December. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WDEF.com and MCNewsTN.com.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. Churches in Steep Decline: Studies Disclose Reported Loss of Christian Religion Among Nation’s Younger Generations

Christian houses of worship are reportedly closing by the thousands yearly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, TheGuardian.com, and FiveThirtyEight.com.

Read full story
472 comments

“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters

One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.

Read full story
107 comments

Costco Reportedly Opening 15 Major U.S. Locations in 2023 and Relocating Three Others

The entity is also adding more locations globally. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MySanAntonio.com, 949Whom.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
Osage Beach, MO

Longstanding Coach Store Permanently Closes in High-Profile Shopping Mall, as Mall Temporarily Closes For Water Issues

The Coach store has been a stalwart in the mall for 15 years. The closures are not related. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LakeExpo.com.

Read full story

Multiple Longstanding Abercrombie & Fitch Locations Permanently Closing

A sharp downtown in business is reportedly cause for the actions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Cincinnati.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Whitehall, PA

Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New Location

While other restaurants continue to decease their footprints, the stalwart steakhouse is relying on an ambitious expansion plan while closing underperforming locations and decreasing the size of their sites.

Read full story
25 comments
Kyle, TX

New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For Region

The entity will have 24 gas pumps and will reside in a new 160,533-square-foot warehouse. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: GoldCountryMedia.com, Reddit.com, and MySanAntonio.com.

Read full story
3 comments

New and Enhanced Dillard’s Store Replacing Sears in Major U.S. Shopping Mall

The expanded Dillard’s store is scheduled to open in 2024. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Lubbock-Avalanche Journal, WREG.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
Providence, RI

Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23

Word of the closure has reportedly taken customers, and some employees, by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, Talbots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy