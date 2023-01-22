Costco Reportedly Opening 15 Major U.S. Locations in 2023 and Relocating Three Others

The entity is also adding more locations globally.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: MySanAntonio.com, 949Whom.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Costco superchain for NewsBreak. My January 21st article, “New Costco Coming in March; Location is First-Ever For Region,” is particularly relevant to this current piece as it hinted at a forthcoming larger expansion for the stalwart company.

My article excerpted a January 19th report from MySanAntonio.com, titled “Kyle to Open First Costco Wholesale This Month,” that reported the location was the first-ever in Central Texas.

As excerpted from the MySanAntonio.com report: Costco Wholesale, the massive warehouse chain, is finally opening up it's first Central Texas location later this year. Free food samples, discounted bulk food saving, and, of course, the famous $1.50 hot dog combo is almost here for Kyle residents.

As the report further stated, Costco Wholesale in Kyle will be the first for the area and open in March, according to Costco's website. The new location will also include 24 gas pumps.

But the Kyle location is not the only upcoming Walmart opening. In recent weeks has come word of a spate of new Costco location openings globally.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2023

According to a January 20th report from 949Whom.com, “Hope Costco Opens in Maine in 2023? You’ll Likely Have to Wait Longer,” an east coast location is among those expected to open within the spate of new openings.

As excerpted from the report: Mainers have been waiting, some may say patiently, for the first-ever Costco to open in Maine. After issues with the number and sizing of parking spaces, Costco's plan to open in Scarborough at The Downs, was finally approved. With over a year of waiting and hoping that the plans got approved, it seems that Mainers will have to wait a couple more years to see Costco come to Maine.

Per BusinessInsider.com’s “Costco Plans to Open 24 Stores This Year, Including 15 Throughout the US,” the company’s expansion plans are ambitious.

From BusinessInsider.com’s report, detailing Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti’s disclosure of the plans on a recent earnings call: Seven of those stores opened during the first quarter of Costco's fiscal year, which began on September 1. One of those new store openings was Costco's first store in New Zealand, and another was the retailer's first store in Sweden. In total, there will be 27 new stores openings, including three "relocations" for stores. Nine of those 24 net stores will open internationally, including Costco's third and fourth locations in China, Galanti said. The US will get 15 more stores.

As of press time, the bulk of those locations have yet to be announced.

Conclusion

These are separate but related developing stories. As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

