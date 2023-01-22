Longstanding Coach Store Permanently Closes in High-Profile Shopping Mall, as Mall Temporarily Closes For Water Issues

The Coach store has been a stalwart in the mall for 15 years. The closures are not related.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and highly-attributed overview of the Coach chain: Coach New York, commonly known as Coach, is a luxury American fashion house specializing in leather handbags, luggage, and accessories, as well as ready-to-wear. Coach licenses its name and branding to Luxottica for eyewear and Paris-based Interparfums for fragrances. Stuart Vevers has been the executive creative director since 2013. It is the main subsidiary of Tapestry, Inc., formerly known as Coach, Inc.

The entity was founded in 1941.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 313 Coach retail stores in the United States as of December 22, 2022. The state with the most number of Coach locations in the U.S. is California, with 45 retail stores, which is about 14% of all Coach retail stores in the U.S.

Now comes word of a permanent Coach store closure in a high-profile U.S. shopping mall… as the shopping mall itself had temporarily closed due to unrelated issues.

Let us explore further.

Coach, 2023

According to a January 20th report from LakeExpo.com, entitled “Coach Store Closing Tomorrow At Osage Beach Outlets; Mall Battles Water Supply Problems,” only the mall would be reopening; the Coach store shuttered yesterday.

As excerpted from the report: The Coach store is permanently closing its location at the Osage Beach Outlet Mall; the store's final day will be Saturday, Jan. 21. The luxury handbag brand has been a staple at the Osage Beach Outlet Mall for more than 15 years... The employees' last day on payroll will be Friday, Jan. 27, according to a source familiar with the store's plans. Coach informed staff at the Osage Beach location sometime around Christmas that the store would be closing in January.

We are awaiting word, meantime, on the status of the mall.

The report further states: This news comes on the heels of the Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace's temporary closure on Wednesday, Jan. 18 due to "water supply issues." The exact details of the water issue were not shared by the mall, but staff working at the mall reported what appeared to be visible water contamination in the toilets.

Conclusion

The mall issue is a developing story, and as of press time status is unknown. As it regards Coach, no new closures have since been announced, though some industry analysts have posted on social media they expect more to come.

Thank you for reading.