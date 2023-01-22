Multiple Longstanding Abercrombie & Fitch Locations Permanently Closing

Joel Eisenberg

A sharp downtown in business is reportedly cause for the actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6ggJ_0kNIwXnT00
Abercrombie & FitchPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Cincinnati.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Abercrombie & Fitch retail chain: Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) is an American lifestyle retailer that focuses on casual wear. Its headquarters are in New Albany, Ohio. The company operates three other offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. The original Abercrombie & Fitch was founded in 1892 in New York City by David T. Abercrombie as an outfitter for the elite outdoorsman. Ezra Fitch—a wealthy lawyer, real estate developer, and devoted Abercrombie customer—bought a significant stake in the business in 1900. In 1904, it was incorporated and renamed "Abercrombie & Fitch Co."

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 225 Abercrombie And Fitch retail stores in the United States as of January 11, 2023. The state with the most number of Abercrombie And Fitch locations in the U.S. is California, with 43 retail stores, which is about 19% of all Abercrombie And Fitch retail stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that a group of longstanding locations are permanently shuttering in the state of Ohio.

Let us explore further.

Abercrombie & Fitch, 2023

According to a January 19th report from Cincinnati.com, “Abercrombie and Fitch to Close its Kenwood Towne Centre Store. Here’s Why,” the titular prime location is but one of the upcoming store closures for the financially-challenged company.

As excerpted from the report, which details the closure of the highest-profile of the shuttering locations: An Ohio-based national retailer is leaving the Kenwood Towne Centre. Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, is permanently closing several of its stores, including the Kenwood mall location. The company notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about the upcoming closure on Jan. 12. The retailer cites a "significant downturn in business and a resulting corporate-wide reorganization" as the reasons for the closure.

Though the closing date of the Kenwood Towne Center has not yet been made public by the company, it is expected imminently, as is the reported new round of layoffs.

As of press time we are awaiting confirmation of the other closing locations, but it has been announced by the company those upcoming closures for now are all in the state of Ohio.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

