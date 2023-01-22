Whitehall, PA

Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New Location

Joel Eisenberg

While other restaurants continue to decease their footprints, the stalwart steakhouse is relying on an ambitious expansion plan while closing underperforming locations and decreasing the size of their sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tX3gE_0kNGobWV00
Outback SteakhousePhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WFMZ.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Outback Steakhouse chain for NewsBreak. My December 6th article, “More Sweeping Changes Planned For Outback Steakhouse: Expansion and Smaller Locations,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to detailing optimistic plans by the company for the new year.

My article excerpted an archived May 14th story from CNN.com, “Here’s What the Outback Steakhouse of the Future Looks Like,” that discussed specifics and company goals: Like many casual dining chains, Outback is pivoting toward a post-pandemic future in which delivery and takeout orders are increasingly important to the bottom line. So the chain, known for its Bloomin’ Onions and steaks, is reducing the size of its restaurants by 17% to clock in at about 5,000 square feet.

Since both articles were written, Outback Steakhouse has both shuttered underperforming locations while opening new entities in under-served and well-trafficked communities. To the latter end, a new location is planned to open in Pennsylvania.

Presently, per ScrapeHero.com: There are 695 Outback Steakhouse stores in the United States as of January 04, 2023. The state with the most number of Outback Steakhouse locations in the U.S. is Florida, with 97 stores, which is about 14% of all Outback Steakhouse stores in the U.S.

Let us explore further.

Outback Steakhouse, 2023

According to a January 18th report from WFMZ.com, “Plans For New Steakhouse Gets OK in Whitehall,” a new Pennsylvania-based Outback Steakhouse is on its way.

As excerpted from the report: The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and the Lehigh Valley Mall, directly across from the Whitehall Mall. The plan was approved with the condition that the township's zoning officer would verify adequate parking spaces to comply with the township's code, to which the applicant agreed.

Outback Steakhouse currently has two locations in the region, in Trexlertown and Bethlehem Township.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

