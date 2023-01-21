New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For Region

The entity will have 24 gas pumps and will reside in a new 160,533-square-foot warehouse.

Costco Photo by Marcus Reubenstein, Unsplash

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports.

I write extensively about the Costco Warehouse superchain on NewsBreak. My January 20th article, “Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February,” is particularly relevant to this current piece as it details another highly-anticipated opening coming later this year.

My article excerpted a January 19th report from GoldCountryMedia.com, entitled “Loomis Costco Set to Break Ground in February,” that stated behind-the-scenes work on the upcoming California location has, in fact, been underway for some time.

As excerpted from the report: Weather permitting, the Loomis Costco project will break ground in February, town officials announced last week. "Assuming weather cooperates, they're looking to break ground in February with an anticipated opening date of early fall," Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabe said. "Their hope is to be able to start stocking the warehouse in early August and be open by September.”

As I had also alluded to in my article, since the current timetable is hoped-for and tentative at once, the weather will remain a strong factor until the store opens later this year should stated plans be met.

The company and local politicians are said to be optimistic in that regard, however.

Now comes word of yet another new Costco opening, this one in a significant section of Texas.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2023

According to a January 19th report from MySanAntonio.com, titled “Kyle to Open First Costco Wholesale This Month,” the location represents the first-ever in Central Texas.

As excerpted from the report: Costco Wholesale, the massive warehouse chain, is finally opening up it's first Central Texas location later this year. Free food samples, discounted bulk food saving, and, of course, the famous $1.50 hot dog combo is almost here for Kyle residents. Costco Wholesale in Kyle will be the first for the area and open in March, according to Costco's website... According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing, the new Costco will be located at the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and Kohler's Crossing.

On its exterior, the entity will house 24 gas pumps.

As to the entity itself, some locals are touting the new store as “historic” due to its location, as a targeted social media search will verify.

This is a developing story.

