New and Enhanced Dillard's Store Replacing Sears in Major U.S. Shopping Mall

Joel Eisenberg

The expanded Dillard's store is scheduled to open in 2024.

Dillard’sPhoto byAdobe Stock

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Lubbock-Avalanche Journal, WREG.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

I write extensively about the Dillard’s retail chain for NewsBreak. My December 25th article, “Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at Auction,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to portraying an opposing reality of a shopping mall-based Dillard’s.

My article excerpted a report from WREG.com, entitled Store Owners, Shoppers Concerned About Oak Court Mall’s Future, that stated Tennessee’s Oak Court Mall was in foreclosure and set to be sold at auction.

As excerpted from the report: Oak Court Mall is all decked for the holidays, but people who work and shop there are concerned about what will happen in the New Year. According to a foreclosure notice posted Tuesday, the East Memphis mall will be going up for auction at the end of this month. Some business owners said they found out from customers and social media Oak Court Mall was in foreclosure.

The auction date was December 28 at the Shelby County Courthouse. As of press time, we are still waiting to hear about the breadth of new plans.

But that piece regarded a shopping mall in Tennessee. Now, in a bit of welcome news for patrons of Dillard’s, a stalwart Texas mall is constructing a new, enhanced store location.

It may seem so at times, but not all U.S. shopping malls are on their last legs.

Let us explore further.

Dillard’s, 2023

According to a report published by Lubbock-Avalanche Journal, “Dillards to Open in Former Sears in Lubbock South Plains Mall,” the existing in-mall Dillard’s is being replaced with a new and expanded model.

As excerpted from the report: Dillards, which recently opened a department store in Amarillo last week, is continuing to shake things up in West Texas, this time with new construction in Lubbock's South Plains Mall. The new store, which will replace the two already in the mall, will be in the former Sears. The location will be 220,000 sq. ft., with construction beginning immediately, according to a company news release.

The report went on to state: The new store is expected to open in early 2024, and will feature the "latest enhancements in store design, merchandising and technology and feature a premium lineup of brands tailored specifically to the tastes and preferences of Dillard's West Texas customers."

Tray Payne, Mayor of Lubbock, stressed in the report the South Plains Mall is a hub that attracts locals and tourists alike. The entity celebrated its 50th anniversary in July, 2022. Dillards was one of the mall’s first anchor stores, and continues to be one today.

The forthcoming Dillard’s has been called “new and improved” by hopeful social media posters, as a targeted search will verify.

