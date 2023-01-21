Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23

Word of the closure has reportedly taken customers, and some employees, by surprise.

Talbots Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, Talbots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Talbots clothing chain: The Talbots, Inc. (doing business as Talbots and stylized as TALBOTS) is an American specialty retailer and direct marketer of women's clothing, shoes and fashion accessories... The company's retail operation comprises approximately 80% of its overall business, with the other 20% conducted via catalog and internet. The first shop, located in Hingham, Massachusetts, was opened in 1947 by Rudolf and Nancy Talbot.

The company’s website, Talbot.com, features a current general location count for the company in its U.S. and Canadian markets, as well as its business philosophy: Over 500 locations and counting. As our family of associates build their careers, they are also building relationships with our customers—and there’s nothing more satisfying than that.

The company has been financially successful for over 75 years. Now comes word of a closing that has taken some store customers, as well as some employees, by surprise — as a targeted social media search will verify.

Let us explore further.

Talbots, 2023

According to a January 20th article from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Clothing Chains, Including Talbots, Are Closing Stores, Starting Monday,” a perennial Talbots location is among those stores referenced.

As excerpted from the article: Loyal Talbots shoppers will be losing a location in Providence, Rhode Island, Providence Business News reported. The store is in Providence Mall, and will have its final day on Monday, Jan. 23, a spokesperson for Talbots told the outlet. According to the spokesperson, the clothing store's lease is up at the end of January, and the company has chosen not to renew it. The closure was "mutually agreed upon," the spokesperson told Providence Business News.

The article reports several other Talbots locations will remain in nearby cities.

The loss of this Talbots, in the Providence Mall, underscores yet again the frequency of prime, stalwart retailers leaving such U.S. shopping malls. Though this decision is considered strategic by the company, the development that another mall is losing such a retailer must be noted.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.