Providence, RI

Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23

Joel Eisenberg

Word of the closure has reportedly taken customers, and some employees, by surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3trQ_0kMf4atP00
TalbotsPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, Talbots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Talbots clothing chain: The Talbots, Inc. (doing business as Talbots and stylized as TALBOTS) is an American specialty retailer and direct marketer of women's clothing, shoes and fashion accessories... The company's retail operation comprises approximately 80% of its overall business, with the other 20% conducted via catalog and internet. The first shop, located in Hingham, Massachusetts, was opened in 1947 by Rudolf and Nancy Talbot.

The company’s website, Talbot.com, features a current general location count for the company in its U.S. and Canadian markets, as well as its business philosophy: Over 500 locations and counting. As our family of associates build their careers, they are also building relationships with our customers—and there’s nothing more satisfying than that.

The company has been financially successful for over 75 years. Now comes word of a closing that has taken some store customers, as well as some employees, by surprise — as a targeted social media search will verify.

Let us explore further.

Talbots, 2023

According to a January 20th article from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Clothing Chains, Including Talbots, Are Closing Stores, Starting Monday,” a perennial Talbots location is among those stores referenced.

As excerpted from the article: Loyal Talbots shoppers will be losing a location in Providence, Rhode Island, Providence Business News reported. The store is in Providence Mall, and will have its final day on Monday, Jan. 23, a spokesperson for Talbots told the outlet. According to the spokesperson, the clothing store's lease is up at the end of January, and the company has chosen not to renew it. The closure was "mutually agreed upon," the spokesperson told Providence Business News.

The article reports several other Talbots locations will remain in nearby cities.

The loss of this Talbots, in the Providence Mall, underscores yet again the frequency of prime, stalwart retailers leaving such U.S. shopping malls. Though this decision is considered strategic by the company, the development that another mall is losing such a retailer must be noted.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Talbots# Clothing# Stores# Money# Business

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
157K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Tulsa, OK

Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is Relocating

The restaurant has been at the same site since 1991. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31

The location is the latest mall closure to be announced with a specific final date of business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.comandWUSA9.com.

Read full story
15 comments
Houston, TX

Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023

Multiple Walgreens locations have been announced as closing in the year’s first quarter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy Wiggly

Permits have been applied for and are presently awaiting approvals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WNBF.com, BizTimes.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Highly-Anticipated New Marshalls Location in Midst of Permits and Approvals

The first of the permits for the new store has been approved. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BenningtonBanner.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Brownwood, TX

New T.J. Maxx Location Targeted For March Opening

The store had previously been announced as opening in the “first quarter” of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BrownwoodNews.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents

A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Facebook.com, and WSBTV.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly Reopening

The two Walmarts had been indefinitely closed due to damage caused by fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com and WSBTV.com.

Read full story
2 comments

M&Ms “Spokescandies” Being Replaced Due to Allegedly Offensive Characters

The longtime fictional faces of the brand are being replaced by former “Saturday Night Live” star Maya Rudolph. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Twitter.com, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
52 comments
Kimball, TN

Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original Location

A fire destroyed the restaurant in December. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WDEF.com and MCNewsTN.com.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. Churches in Steep Decline: Studies Disclose Reported Loss of Christian Religion Among Nation’s Younger Generations

Christian houses of worship are reportedly closing by the thousands yearly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, TheGuardian.com, and FiveThirtyEight.com.

Read full story
472 comments

“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters

One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.

Read full story
107 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This Summer

The return of the stalwart restaurant has been generally well-received by local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and TapInto.net.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco Reportedly Opening 15 Major U.S. Locations in 2023 and Relocating Three Others

The entity is also adding more locations globally. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MySanAntonio.com, 949Whom.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
Osage Beach, MO

Longstanding Coach Store Permanently Closes in High-Profile Shopping Mall, as Mall Temporarily Closes For Water Issues

The Coach store has been a stalwart in the mall for 15 years. The closures are not related. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LakeExpo.com.

Read full story

Multiple Longstanding Abercrombie & Fitch Locations Permanently Closing

A sharp downtown in business is reportedly cause for the actions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Cincinnati.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Whitehall, PA

Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New Location

While other restaurants continue to decease their footprints, the stalwart steakhouse is relying on an ambitious expansion plan while closing underperforming locations and decreasing the size of their sites.

Read full story
25 comments
Kyle, TX

New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For Region

The entity will have 24 gas pumps and will reside in a new 160,533-square-foot warehouse. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: GoldCountryMedia.com, Reddit.com, and MySanAntonio.com.

Read full story
3 comments

New and Enhanced Dillard’s Store Replacing Sears in Major U.S. Shopping Mall

The expanded Dillard’s store is scheduled to open in 2024. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Lubbock-Avalanche Journal, WREG.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy