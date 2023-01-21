Orlando, FL

Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student Housing

Joel Eisenberg

Developers have elected to move forward on their long-term plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQbHy_0kMdEy5I00
Golden CorralPhoto byGoldenCorral.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BizJournals.com and GrowthSpotter.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Golden Corral restaurant chain for NewsBreak. My January 6th article, “Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently Closing,” is particularly pertinent to this current piece due to discussing early plans for the titular location as also focused upon herein.

My article excerpted a January 6th report from BizJournals.com, “BREAKING: Golden Corral Near UCF in Orlando to be Redeveloped Into Student Housing,” that stated the location was set to be demolished and rebuilt from the ground up.

As excerpted from the report: Another retail-to-housing redevelopment has entered Orlando’s development pipeline, this time involving a large restaurant near the University of Central Florida. A development plan review filed Jan. 4 in Orange County has requested to redevelop a 12,300-square-foot Golden Corral Buffet & Grill restaurant at 11731 E. Colonial Drive...

Demand for real estate transactions of this nature, in the Florida area, has skyrocketed of late.

Let us explore further.

Golden Corral, 2023

An article released locally prior to the BizJournals.com report by GrowthSpotter.com, “Developer Moves Forward With Plans to Replace Golden Corral With Student Housing,” elaborated on the matter: A developer is poised to replace an operating Golden Corral restaurant on State Road 50 near the campus of the University of Central Florida with a 556-bed student housing community now that the Orange County Commission has approved the rezoning request, and a list of waivers, required for the project.

The land-use change was granted back on Oct. 25th of last year, clearing the way for Progressive Capital Group to build a five-story, 139-unit residential complex with an attached seven-level parking garage. A vote regarding further planned specifics, such as a private shuttle operation that would transport residents to and from UCF’s campus, is set to be held at a later time. During that upcoming meeting, residential concern about possible traffic issues resulting from the implementation of present plans will also be addressed.

GrowthSpotter.com’s piece went on to quote Jonathan Martin, who represents the developer with planning and engineering firm Kimley Horn: He said the Golden Corral, which is still open for business, generates an equal amount of traffic compared to what the student housing would bring in… “Really from a traffic perspective, we feel like this project will be a catalyst to help close that right-of-way,” Martin said. “We will be making this (area) safer.”

Conclusion

This is a developing story. As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this matter I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

