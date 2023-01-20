Arizona Walmart Closed Indefinitely

A burst water pipe is reportedly cause for the latest closure.

Walmart Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and GilaValleyCentral.net.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain, one of the world’s most successful retail entities, for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles have detailed ongoing company controversies or individual store closures.

As it regards the latter, the company tends to permanently close locations in the event of underperformance-related issues, or temporarily shutter stores in the event of a health or safety issue.

Today we have received word that the Walmart location in Safford is indefinitely closed due to matters related to store inventory and customer safety.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2023

According to a January 20th report from GilaValleyCentral.net, “Walmart Shut Down Due To Burst Pipe,” the store will remain closed until further notice.

As excerpted from the report: Safford Walmart is currently closed due to a water pipe that reportedly burst and flooded the store. Some customers have reported to have been met at the doors by an associate who told them the store will be closed until further notice.

Calls to the company from the outlet have not been returned, and as of press time further attempts to attain a response from Walmart’s corporate office as to how long the store will remain closed have been unsuccessful.

It should be noted Walmart as a company generally tends to resolve issues such as water and fire damage fairly quickly. As such, the Safford store is largely expected to be fixed in the short-term, but we still await formal word on the matter.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, including an expected announced date of reopening, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.