Safford, AZ

Arizona Walmart Closed Indefinitely

Joel Eisenberg

A burst water pipe is reportedly cause for the latest closure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ui6Ee_0kLgdsgT00
WalmartPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and GilaValleyCentral.net.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain, one of the world’s most successful retail entities, for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles have detailed ongoing company controversies or individual store closures.

As it regards the latter, the company tends to permanently close locations in the event of underperformance-related issues, or temporarily shutter stores in the event of a health or safety issue.

Today we have received word that the Walmart location in Safford is indefinitely closed due to matters related to store inventory and customer safety.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2023

According to a January 20th report from GilaValleyCentral.net, “Walmart Shut Down Due To Burst Pipe,” the store will remain closed until further notice.

As excerpted from the report: Safford Walmart is currently closed due to a water pipe that reportedly burst and flooded the store. Some customers have reported to have been met at the doors by an associate who told them the store will be closed until further notice.

Calls to the company from the outlet have not been returned, and as of press time further attempts to attain a response from Walmart’s corporate office as to how long the store will remain closed have been unsuccessful.

It should be noted Walmart as a company generally tends to resolve issues such as water and fire damage fairly quickly. As such, the Safford store is largely expected to be fixed in the short-term, but we still await formal word on the matter.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, including an expected announced date of reopening, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Safford Arizona# Walmart# Stores# Retail# Health and Safety

Comments / 13

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
157K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Atlanta, GA

Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents

A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Facebook.com, and WSBTV.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly Reopening

The two Walmarts had been indefinitely closed due to damage caused by fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com and WSBTV.com.

Read full story
2 comments

M&Ms “Spokescandies” Being Replaced Due to Allegedly Offensive Characters

The longtime fictional faces of the brand are being replaced by former “Saturday Night Live” star Maya Rudolph. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Twitter.com, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
45 comments
Kimball, TN

Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original Location

A fire destroyed the restaurant in December. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WDEF.com and MCNewsTN.com.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. Churches in Steep Decline: Studies Disclose Reported Loss of Christian Religion Among Nation’s Younger Generations

Christian houses of worship are reportedly closing by the thousands yearly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, TheGuardian.com, and FiveThirtyEight.com.

Read full story
435 comments

“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters

One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.

Read full story
97 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This Summer

The return of the stalwart restaurant has been generally well-received by local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and TapInto.net.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco Reportedly Opening 15 Major U.S. Locations in 2023 and Relocating Three Others

The entity is also adding more locations globally. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MySanAntonio.com, 949Whom.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
Osage Beach, MO

Longstanding Coach Store Permanently Closes in High-Profile Shopping Mall, as Mall Temporarily Closes For Water Issues

The Coach store has been a stalwart in the mall for 15 years. The closures are not related. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LakeExpo.com.

Read full story

Multiple Longstanding Abercrombie & Fitch Locations Permanently Closing

A sharp downtown in business is reportedly cause for the actions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Cincinnati.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Whitehall, PA

Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New Location

While other restaurants continue to decease their footprints, the stalwart steakhouse is relying on an ambitious expansion plan while closing underperforming locations and decreasing the size of their sites.

Read full story
23 comments
Kyle, TX

New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For Region

The entity will have 24 gas pumps and will reside in a new 160,533-square-foot warehouse. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: GoldCountryMedia.com, Reddit.com, and MySanAntonio.com.

Read full story
3 comments

New and Enhanced Dillard’s Store Replacing Sears in Major U.S. Shopping Mall

The expanded Dillard’s store is scheduled to open in 2024. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Lubbock-Avalanche Journal, WREG.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
Providence, RI

Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23

Word of the closure has reportedly taken customers, and some employees, by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, Talbots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student Housing

Developers have elected to move forward on their long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com and GrowthSpotter.com.

Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer Opening

The location has been announced to substantial fanfare. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com and Star-Telegram.com.

Read full story
47 comments
Atlanta, GA

Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen

Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.

Read full story
59 comments
Loomis, CA

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Regal Cinemas Permanently Closing 39 Movie Theaters, Including Iconic Locations and Screens in National Shopping Malls

The move comes in the midst of a bankruptcy by its parent company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TheWrap.com, and Deadline.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy