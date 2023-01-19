Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently Closing

The entity has held a key spot in a prime shopping center since 1977.

I write extensively about the JCPenney department store chain for NewsBreak. Of late, the majority of my articles on the entity have regarded a spate of recent store closings as the entity finds itself in the midst of a cultural transition — which in part has impacted in-person store visits, particularly of stalwart retailers — some have dubbed “the retail apocalypse.”

See here for December 19th’s “Update: After Closing 154 Stores in 2020 and More Through 2022, What Are Plans For JCPenney Closures in 2023?” and here for January 15th’s “JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question,” for further information on the matter.

Now comes confirmation that one of Central New York’s last remaining JCPenney stores is permanently closing.

JCPenney, 2023

According to a January 17th article in BestLifeOnline.com, titled “JCPenney Is Closing Even More Locations, Starting Next Month,” the store has been operating in Oswego Plaza since 1977.

As excerpted from the article: In Oswego, New York, another longstanding JCPenney is closing up shop. A store employee confirmed the closure to Oswego County News Now, but didn't provide additional details about when the store would be closing, or how many employees would be affected.The store, located in Oswego Plaza, has been mainstay since 1977, narrowly escaping closure in 2020, the outlet reported.

The closure has since been confirmed by a company representative.

A linked January 16th report from OswegoCountyNewsNow.com, “Oswego JCPenney Store to Close” elaborates on the matter: After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JCPenney store in Oswego is closing.

The report went on to state the employee has asked the media to contact JCPenney’s media relations team for further information.

As we go to press, we have indeed received an update that the month of May has been confirmed for the closure. Per today’s report from Syracuse.com, titled “One of CNY’s Last JCPenney Stores to Close; Here’s When Liquidation Sale Will Start,” the entity is in the beginning stages of the process: One of Central New York’s last remaining JCPenney stores is closing after nearly half a century in business. J.C. Penney Co. confirmed in an email to syracuse.com on Wednesday that its store in Oswego will close by May.

This is a developing story, and it should be noted the chain's mass closings in recent years have been reported by the company to be strategic in nature. While some analysts may disagree, the company has repeatedly stated it is not going out of business.

Thank you for reading.