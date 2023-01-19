80% Of U.S. Shopping Malls Estimated by Industry Analysts to Permanently Close Within 10 Years

In an era when dozens of malls are shuttered or sold yearly, experts discuss likely reasons for the ongoing decline.

Shopping Mall Photo by Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BusinessInsider.com, Coresight Research, WSJ.com, CNBC.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively of late about recent mall and shopping center closings or sales for NewsBreak. The past six months, especially, has seen a veritable boon of U.S. mall offerings, for likely reasons we will discuss below.

Analysts tend to believe America is scant years away from an industry-wide extinction.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to an archived October 12th, 2022 article from BusinessInsider.com, entitled “The Decline of the American Mall Has Left Just 700 Still Standing. Soon There May be Just 150 Left,” the year-to-year percentage decease in U.S. shopping malls is likely headed to a gradual industry-wide extinction, say said analysts.

As excerpted from the article: Once-bustling American malls are going bust as shoppers flock to online retailers instead of sprawling, brick-and-mortar locations. Ten years from now, there will be approximately 150 malls left in the US, Nick Egelanian, president of retail consulting firm SiteWorks, told The Wall Street Journal. That's down from around 2,500 locations in the 1980s and 700 today, Egelanian said.

As a targeted Google search will verify, common industry analyst reasons for the sharp downtown of U.S. malls include the pandemic — though foot traffic had been widely decreasing nationwide for several years prior — and subsequent popularity of online shopping, cultural shifts including further advances in technology and readily available recreation and shopping options, and even political polarization.

The BusinessInsider.com article also referenced other research on the matter: In 2020, Coresight Research projected that 25% of the country's approximately 1,000 malls would close shop in the following 3-5 years. In April, analysts at UBS projected that 40,000-50,000 American retail stores would shut down by 2027. They said traditional shopping malls are at particularly high risk because shoppers now prefer to make quick trips to close-by stores, per CNBC.

Conclusion

Though the preceding words have been largely agreed with by online analysts, in truth time will tell. For now, the gradual extinction of U.S. shopping malls can most accurately be considered educated speculation.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.