80% Of U.S. Shopping Malls Estimated by Industry Analysts to Permanently Close Within 10 Years

Joel Eisenberg

In an era when dozens of malls are shuttered or sold yearly, experts discuss likely reasons for the ongoing decline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7UpO_0kJeQZdr00
Shopping MallPhoto byUnsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BusinessInsider.com, Coresight Research, WSJ.com, CNBC.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively of late about recent mall and shopping center closings or sales for NewsBreak. The past six months, especially, has seen a veritable boon of U.S. mall offerings, for likely reasons we will discuss below.

Analysts tend to believe America is scant years away from an industry-wide extinction.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to an archived October 12th, 2022 article from BusinessInsider.com, entitled “The Decline of the American Mall Has Left Just 700 Still Standing. Soon There May be Just 150 Left,” the year-to-year percentage decease in U.S. shopping malls is likely headed to a gradual industry-wide extinction, say said analysts.

As excerpted from the article: Once-bustling American malls are going bust as shoppers flock to online retailers instead of sprawling, brick-and-mortar locations. Ten years from now, there will be approximately 150 malls left in the US, Nick Egelanian, president of retail consulting firm SiteWorks, told The Wall Street Journal. That's down from around 2,500 locations in the 1980s and 700 today, Egelanian said. 

As a targeted Google search will verify, common industry analyst reasons for the sharp downtown of U.S. malls include the pandemic — though foot traffic had been widely decreasing nationwide for several years prior — and subsequent popularity of online shopping, cultural shifts including further advances in technology and readily available recreation and shopping options, and even political polarization.

The BusinessInsider.com article also referenced other research on the matter: In 2020, Coresight Research projected that 25% of the country's approximately 1,000 malls would close shop in the following 3-5 years. In April, analysts at UBS projected that 40,000-50,000 American retail stores would shut down by 2027. They said traditional shopping malls are at particularly high risk because shoppers now prefer to make quick trips to close-by stores, per CNBC.

Conclusion

Though the preceding words have been largely agreed with by online analysts, in truth time will tell. For now, the gradual extinction of U.S. shopping malls can most accurately be considered educated speculation.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping Malls# Money# Business# Stores# Restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
157K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters

One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.

Read full story
51 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This Summer

The return of the stalwart restaurant has been generally well-received by local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, and TapInto.net.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco Reportedly Opening 15 Major U.S. Locations in 2023 and Relocating Three Others

The entity is also adding more locations globally. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MySanAntonio.com, 949Whom.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
Osage Beach, MO

Longstanding Coach Store Permanently Closes in High-Profile Shopping Mall, as Mall Temporarily Closes For Water Issues

The Coach store has been a stalwart in the mall for 15 years. The closures are not related. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LakeExpo.com.

Read full story

Multiple Longstanding Abercrombie & Fitch Locations Permanently Closing

A sharp downtown in business is reportedly cause for the actions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Cincinnati.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Whitehall, PA

Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New Location

While other restaurants continue to decease their footprints, the stalwart steakhouse is relying on an ambitious expansion plan while closing underperforming locations and decreasing the size of their sites.

Read full story
21 comments
Kyle, TX

New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For Region

The entity will have 24 gas pumps and will reside in a new 160,533-square-foot warehouse. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: GoldCountryMedia.com, Reddit.com, and MySanAntonio.com.

Read full story
2 comments

New and Enhanced Dillard’s Store Replacing Sears in Major U.S. Shopping Mall

The expanded Dillard’s store is scheduled to open in 2024. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Lubbock-Avalanche Journal, WREG.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
Providence, RI

Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23

Word of the closure has reportedly taken customers, and some employees, by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, Talbots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student Housing

Developers have elected to move forward on their long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com and GrowthSpotter.com.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer Opening

The location has been announced to substantial fanfare. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com and Star-Telegram.com.

Read full story
44 comments
Atlanta, GA

Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen

Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.

Read full story
48 comments
Loomis, CA

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Safford, AZ

Arizona Walmart Closed Indefinitely

A burst water pipe is reportedly cause for the latest closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and GilaValleyCentral.net.

Read full story
4 comments

Regal Cinemas Permanently Closing 39 Movie Theaters, Including Iconic Locations and Screens in National Shopping Malls

The move comes in the midst of a bankruptcy by its parent company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TheWrap.com, and Deadline.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.

The mall is the latest high-profile shopping outlet to shutter in recent months. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Google.com, andBethesdaMagazine.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Williams Sonoma Store Outside Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Has Permanently Closed

The chain has been markedly decreasing its brick and mortar footprint for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, ModernRetail.co, and Mcal.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Oswego, NY

Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently Closing

The entity has held a key spot in a prime shopping center since 1977. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, Syracuse.com, and OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.

Read full story
1 comments

List of Multiple Major U.S. Shopping Centers Announced as Sold This Week; Fate of Businesses and Future Plans Uncertain

At least five locations in various states have recently consummated sales. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenterBusiness.com and ReBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy