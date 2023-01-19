List of Multiple Major U.S. Shopping Centers Announced as Sold This Week; Fate of Businesses and Future Plans Uncertain

At least five locations in various states have recently consummated sales.

As with U.S. shopping malls, outdoor shopping centers are in the midst of being sold en masse. This week alone has seen multiple such announcements, in various areas around the country.

As of press time, plans for the five recently sold shopping centers listed below are uncertain.

The following recent sales information have been excerpted from ShoppingCenterBusiness.com and ReBusinessOnline.com, and all have been announced today, January 18th:

Tradewinds Shopping Center: Cullinan Properties has acquired Tradewinds Shopping Center, a retail center located in Pensacola, Florida, for $25 million. Totaling 178,000 square feet, the property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. A TJ Maxx/HomeGoods combination store anchors the center, along with Jo-Ann Fabrics and Shoe Station.

Meridian Place Shopping Center: Los Angeles-based Hyperion Realty Capital, formerly known as Portal Investment Management, has purchased Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup, Washington. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 1979, Meridian Place offers 127,429 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Grocery Outlet and Michaels.

Hinesville Central: Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.3 million sale of Hinesville Central, a 41,800-square-foot retail center located at 755 Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville, Georgia. The property is shadow-anchored by a Walmart Supercenter. Al Taf of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, a 104-year-old private company based in Georgia, in the transaction. Brian Munn, also with Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office, procured the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

Griffin Farm: Legacy Realty Group Advisors has negotiated the $46 million sale of Griffin Farm at Midtown, a 125,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Lake Mary, a suburb of Orlando, Florida. Jacob Baruch, Daniel Baruch and Jonah Warshaw of Legacy Realty represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity, but the Orlando Business Journal reports the seller was Unicorp.

Creekside Park Village Green: Kobalt Investment Co. has acquired Creekside Park Village Green, a 74,670-square-foot shopping center in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston, Texas. Built in 2014, the center was 88 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Fielding’s Local, Crust Pizza, Levure Bakery & Patisserie, Club Pilates and Cyclebar.

