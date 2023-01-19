Elyria, OH

Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing Stores

The loan to purchase the property was $13.9 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csX1k_0kJT2cRO00
Midway MallPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MorningJournal.com, and MidwayMallShopping.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively for NewsBreak about a recent spate of U.S. mall closings. My January 14th article, “56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly Likely,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to the subject property as the focus herein.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and highly-attributed overview of Elyria, Ohio’s Midway Mall: Midway Mall is a 940,174 sq ft (87,345 m2) square foot regional shopping mall in Elyria, Ohio. Lorain County's only enclosed regional mall, it sits on Ohio State Route 57, about 1/8 mile from Interstate 80 (the Ohio Turnpike) and Interstate 90. Anchored by Dunham's Sports, it is a dead mall with only around 20 stores and services.

Now that the deal has been consummated, suitors to assume some of the space are submitting proposals.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a January 17th report from MorningJournal.com, “Lorain County Port Authority Agrees to Buy Midway Mall For $13.9 Million,” widespread interest is being received to build on the property.

As excerpted from the report: The County Port Board voted unanimously Jan. 13 to accept a $13.9 million loan from the Lorain County commissioners to purchase Midway Mall in Elyria, said Lorain County Port Authority Director Jim Miller. County officials contend that having the County Port Authority bring the Midway Mall under one ownership group will make it more attractive for developers… Commissioner Dave Moore, who was the driving force behind the deal, said he was happy to see it get done. “What I like about it is, it will be generational change,” Moore said.

The report went on to discuss the city of Elyria’s pitch to redevelop the mall with the Cleveland Clinic as a main tenant: Moore said the Cleveland Clinic, though, was not going to move forward until the property came under one ownership... Moore said Live Nation, an entertainment company that specializes in live concerts, has expressed an interest in possibly doing something at the location. If that were to happen, it could be as far as five years out from becoming a reality, he said. “I know Live Nation is interested in this location to build a 5,000- to 7,000-seat arena there,” Moore said. “I’d like to see that.”

The mall was reportedly considered by locals “a ghost town“ beginning with a noted decease in foot traffic when Macy’s closed in 2016, and “dead” when Best Buy pulled out in 2020. Though Moore has favorably noted the Live Nation possibility, nothing to the effect of new and/or replacement tenants is as-yet signed.

For a directory of stores not yet closed that continue to operate in the mall, see list here from MidwayMallShopping.com

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to the matters discussed herein, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

