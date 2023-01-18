Plans For Bloomingdale’s Closings in 2023

Joel Eisenberg

As Macy’s announces they are nearing the end of their previously announced store closings, Bloomingdale’s stores under their purview continue to be scrutinized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ql03k_0kJ6oKk700
Bloomingdale’sPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Yahoo.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and CBSNews.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Macy’s-owned Bloomingdale’s chain: Bloomingdale's Inc. is an American luxury department store chain; it was founded in New York City by Joseph B. and Lyman G. Bloomingdale in 1861. A third brother of both, Emanuel Watson Bloomingdale, was also involved in the business. It became a division of the Cincinnati-based Federated Department Stores in 1930 under then-president Samuel Bloomingdale. In 1994, the Macy's department store chain joined the Federated Department Stores holding company. In 2007, Federated Department Stores was renamed Macy's, Inc.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 86 Bloomingdales retail stores in the United States as of January 04, 2023. The state with the most number of Bloomingdales locations in the U.S. is California, with 20 retail stores, which is about 23% of all Bloomingdales retail stores in the U.S.

As Macy’s reportedly winds down its year’s-long spate of store closings, at times in favor of smaller and more efficient models, what is next for the Bloomingdale’s chain?

Regarding the former’s store closings, a January 17th report from BestLifeOnline.com via Yahoo.com, “Macy's CEO Says Company is in the "Final Stretch" of Closing Stores,” states the following: Like many other major retailers, Macy's has been no stranger to shrinking its retail footprint. In 2020, the company announced it would shutter one-fifth of all its locations by axing 125 stores over three years. While the retailer was able to delay some of the planned closings, it kicked off 2023 with the announcement that it would shutter four of its locations by the end of its first quarter sometime in late April or early May, Axios reported. Shoppers will lose one location each in California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Maryland.

Not a single Bloomingdale’s, however, has (yet) been announced in the parent entity’s list of 2023 closures.

Let us explore further.

Bloomingdale’s, 2022

The last Bloomingdale’s store to close was in September of last year.

BestLifeOnline.com’s piece, “These Major Department Stores Are Closing Locations, Starting Sept. 6,” discussed that Bloomingdale’s closure: The Bloomingdale's in Skokie, Illinois, will begin closing on Sept. 6, CBS News reported. According to the news outlet, the company announced that it will begin clearance at the location that day and expects to be completely out-of-business by October.

As an elaboration, CBSNews.com posted “Bloomingdale's to Close Store at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center,” which stated the store would be replaced by a smaller version: Bloomingdale's plans to open a new, smaller "Bloomie's" store at Old Orchard at the end of the year. The 50,000 square-foot store will be in a different location in the mall than the soon-to-close larger Bloomingdale's store, and will "add a broad and meaningful curation of soft home categories," as a news release put it. Bloomingdale's opened its first smaller Bloomie's location in Fairfax, Virginia last year.

It should be noted Macy’s has been similarly opening smaller stores as well.

Conclusion

As of press time, there has been no announcement by Bloomingdale’s that the entity is closing any stores in 2023, but until Macy’s meets its company’s closing goals this year the possibilities have not been discarded.

Further though there has been no formal indication of either Macy’s or Bloomingdale’s going out of business, the success of their respective e-Commerce divisions will continue to be closely scrutinized as the big store closings wind down and newer, smaller models of each replace some shuttered entities.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, including any noteworthy payoff of these strategic business decisions, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

