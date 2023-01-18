International Age-Reversal Study Discovery Called “A Major Breakthrough” by Scientists and Physicians

Joel Eisenberg

The conclusion of a much-lauded 13-year study is raising hopes in the scientific and medical communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n95SO_0kItWNN100
ImmortalityPhoto byiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: HarvardMagazine.com, Fool.com, HMS.Harvard.edu, and Cell.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about anti-aging research in general, and the widely well-received work of Australian biologist David Sinclair specifically, for NewsBreak. My August 19th, 2022 article, “Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to covering some of Sinclair’s theories regarding the aging process.

My article excerpted an archived 2017 report from HarvardMagazine.com, Anti-Aging Approaches, that discussed Sinclair’s goals of attempting to reverse aging rather than prevent it.

From the report: Sinclair’s approach is based on a broad view that links diseases of age such as cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and heart failure to common cellular processes. His lab aims to understand these processes and then use that understanding to develop medical therapies.

In the ensuing years since that article was published, Sinclair’s work has advanced with a breakthrough study in the sub-field of epigenetics.

Let us explore.

Anti-Aging, 2023

According to a January 17th report from The Motley Fool, entitled “This Monumental Breakthrough Could Turn the World Upside Down -- and Make Some Investors Filthy Rich,” the mythical ‘fountain of youth’ may well become a future scientific possibility, despite the far-fetched nature of the matter.

As excerpted from the report: The conventional wisdom among scientists for years has been that DNA mutations over time cause aging. However, a team of scientists led by Harvard Medical School professor David Sinclair appears to have shown that epigenetic changes (chemical and structural changes that affect genes, but without DNA sequence alterations) could instead be an important -- and perhaps even primary -- cause of aging.

The report goes on to state: Sinclair and his fellow researchers published results on Jan. 12, 2023, in the scientific journal Cell detailing their findings from a 13-year study. His previous research had shown that epigenetic changes coincide with aging. However, last week's report demonstrated that these epigenetic changes actually drive aging.

Experimentation began with mice to induce aging by mimicking breaks in chromosomes that didn't alter their genetic code. Subsequent gene therapies were able to reverse the aging; further experimentation will begin soon on monkeys and, if successful, humans.

Should these results continue, however, as promising as they appear to be it is reported to be decades before procedures would be able to be purchased for human treatment.

Harvard Medical School’s January 12th report, “Loss of Epigenetic Information Can Drive Aging, Restoration Can Reverse It,” elaborates on Sinclair’s latest findings: An international study 13 years in the making demonstrates for the first time that degradation in the way DNA is organized and regulated — known as epigenetics — can drive aging in an organism, independently of changes to the genetic code itself. The work shows that a breakdown in epigenetic information causes mice to age and that restoring the integrity of the epigenome reverses those signs of aging.

Findings are published online at the Cell website.

Conclusion

This is a developing story.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

