Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently Closed

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com and SFGate.com.

I have written extensively about the McDonald’s superchain for NewsBreak. Though the company remains the most successful fast food chain in the United States per financial metrics and location count, in the standard course of business the entity regularly closes locations for strategic reasons including underperformance.

McDonald’s was founded in 1940, and the entity has remained a national and global powerhouse ever since.

According to ScrapeHero.com’s up-to-date location count: There are 13,267 McDonalds stores in the United States as of January 10, 2023. The state with the most number of McDonalds locations in the U.S. is California, with 1,186 stores, which is about 9% of all McDonalds stores in the U.S.

Now comes confirmation that an iconic McDonald’s location has closed shop, specifically the Fisherman’s Wharf tourist hub in San Francisco.

Let us explore further.

According to a January 17th report from SFGate.com, “The McDonald’s in Fisherman’s Wharf Has Permanently Closed,” a spokesperson for the fast food chain confirmed the closure to SFGATE today, and said the iconic restaurant formally shuttered on Thursday, Dec. 22. Status was not clear until today, though the site was closed. A sign has since been posted on the front door of the restaurant at 145 Jefferson St., stating that a new restaurant will take its place.

As excerpted from the report: “McDonald’s reviews its restaurant portfolio on a regular basis to make the best decisions for our business moving forward,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s told SFGATE in a statement. “Closing a restaurant is a difficult decision in any city, but we look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our other McDonald’s restaurants in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.”

The report goes on to state San Francisco has not lost a McDonald’s location since 2018, yet there are 10 others remaining in the vicinity. A Madame Tussaud’s was museum and other tourist attractions surrounded the McDonald’s location.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak. That said, the entity itself remains healthy per all listed financial metrics; to reiterate, the Fisherman’s Wharf closure was based on standard strategic business decisions.

Thank you for reading.