Washington, DC

Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closes

Joel Eisenberg

The entity was previously reported as shuttering, though the company’s stated reason for the closure has been widely questioned by industry analysts due to the location’s alleged foot traffic and recent closings of two other stores.

MarshallsPhoto byMarshalls.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BizJournals.com and Popville.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Marshall’s retail chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article, “Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This Month,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to focusing on the entity discussed herein.

My article excerpted a January 9th report from BizJournals.com, entitled “Marshalls to Close Downtown D.C. Store,” that underscored the new permanent closure represented the third such shuttering of recent weeks.

As excerpted from the report: Marshalls plans to close its store in the National Press Building by 14th and F streets NW later this month, adding another big block of empty retail space to downtown D.C.’s commercial real estate market at a time of already elevated vacancy rates.

The report went on to state: After making it through the holiday shopping season, the store plans to shutter Jan.14, according to The TJX Cos. Inc., which owns Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra, among other brands. The decision to close was part of an ongoing assessment of the company’s footprint, TJX spokesman Andrew Mastrangelo told the Washington Business Journal in an email.

Of late, however, industry analysts have been questioning the closure as the store was reportedly well-trafficked, and two other locations — one in Minnesota and the other in Pennsylvania — also closed within the same period.

Let us explore.

Marshalls, 2023

According to a January 17th blog from Popville.com, “Marshalls Closed On F Street At The National Press Building,” the longstanding Washington D.C. location has shuttered as expected based on earlier reports, yet the official company reason has raised more questions than answers.

As excerpted from the Popville.com blog: Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011.

Popville.com, for those unfamiliar, is a chronicler of happenings in Washington, D.C. neighborhoods, a popular guide of sorts for locals and tourists.

As it regards the larger reason behind the F Street Marshalls closing, underperformance is a typical factor — which may or may not contradict Popville’s statement about the fully stocked store shelves — though as of press time no further word has been offered.

Conclusion

In the event of pertinent updates to this story, including possible further reasons, if any, behind the largely unexpected D.C. closing and the two that preceded it, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Whether these closings are representative of larger issues within the company itself remains to be seen.

Thank you for reading.

