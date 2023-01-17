Banana Republic to Permanently Close January 28 at Major U.S. Mall

Joel Eisenberg

The closure is among the parent company’s spate of previously announced permanent shutterings of both Gap and Banana Republic locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DgNyD_0kHwgTi700
Banana RepublicPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CTInsider.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Banana Republic retail chain: The original Banana Republic was founded by Mel and Patricia Ziegler in 1978. The couple was known for acquiring interesting clothing items that their travel-related jobs brought them in contact with... Gap Inc. acquired Banana Republic in 1983 and by 1988 the founders, Mel and Patricia Ziegler, lost creative control, eventually rebranding it as masstige, an accessible mass luxury clothing retailer.

In recent years, Gap announced plans to shutter a number of locations under its purview for strategic business reasons.

BusinessInsider.com, in its archived October, 2020 piece entitled “Gap and Banana Republic are Closing Another 350 Stores as Retailers Flee Malls in the Second Wave of the Retail Apocalypse,” elaborated on the matter: There were 1,216 total Gap and Banana Republic locations in the U.S. and Canada in 2019. But by the end of 2023, there are expected to be 870 stores left. As of June 15, at least 103 Banana Republic stores have been shut down since the beginning of 2020, according to data from Gap.

It should be noted several of those 2020 closures were temporary, and based on the pandemic.

In terms of Banana Republic, a current location count published by ScrapeHero.com reflects a number of those earlier referenced permanent closures: There are 374 Banana Republic retail stores in the United States as of January 04, 2023. The state with the most number of Banana Republic locations in the U.S.. is California, with 56 retail stores, which is about 15% of all Banana Republic retail stores in the U.S.

Now comes word of a new Banana Republic closure, this one in a major Connecticut shopping mall.

Let us explore further.

Banana Republic, 2023

According to a recent report from CTInsider.com, Banana Republic to Close Store at Stamford Mall in Late January, one of the mall’s original tenants is vacating due to the parent company’s widespread closing plans.

As excerpted from the report: Banana Republic plans to close its store at Stamford Town Center in about two weeks, a departure that reflects the downsizing of parent company Gap's brick-and-mortar network. The apparel store’s last day of business will be Jan. 24, according to Banana Republic employees. The upcoming closing of the establishment, which is located on the mall’s fifth floor, is noted in window signs and ones in the interior that note “everything must go” and “nothing held back.” 

Though the report further states the Stamford Town Center has seen many departures in “the last few years,” they have reportedly slowed significantly of late and many vacancies have since been filled. 

Conclusion

The upcoming closures previously announced by the company as being undertaken throughout 2023, including this one, are strategic in nature. New business models and focus will determine the success of the endeavor.

In the event of pertinent updates on these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

