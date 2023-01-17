Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain Future

An iconic Walmart store, ravaged by fire, was to be temporarily closed. The store has yet to reopen, no work has been done, and now analysts are casting doubt as to its future. Furthering that doubt, Google currently lists the store as “permanently closed.”

Walmart Photo by Corporate.Walmart.com

According to a January 16th report from 11Alive.com, “Future of Vine City Walmart Uncertain After Fire,” the fire-ravaged Atlanta, Georgia Supercenter is under scrutiny due in part to remaining shuttered with no formal announcement as to repairs or an eventual reopen.

As excerpted from the report: In March of 2012, there was excitement building at the Historic Westside Village in Vine City. At the time, Mayor Kasim Reed along with a couple of councilmembers and representatives from Walmart broke ground on a new Walmart Supercenter at 825 MLK Jr. Dr. NW in Atlanta... However, in May 2022, the store was forced to close after a fire was set inside the building. The next day, it partially reopened the store and provided curbside pickup for its pharmacy customers until crews were able to make repairs and fully reopen this store.

The store opened to the public in January of 2013.

The report goes on to state: Atlanta Fire and Police would be called back to the store for an intentional fire just before Christmas in 2022. On Dec. 24, the store posted on its Facebook page, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Walmart store 3008 with be closed for the remainder of the day. All pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the nearest local Walmart: 1801 Howell Mill Road NW Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Sorry for the inconvenience, we look forward to serving your needs once the store is back up and running."

As of press time, however, the store remains boarded-up, with no company indication of imminent or near-future repairs. While other fires have impacted Walmarts in the state, repairs have begun in all cases shortly after the fire, or an announcement has been made to the public regarding status.

While Google presently lists the location as “permanently closed,” Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos says he has been in touch with the corporate office, which is allegedly stating no decision has yet been made.

For its part, Walmart.com lists the location only as “closed.”

