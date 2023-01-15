Subway Reportedly Exploring a Sale, Following Years-Long Losses of Thousands of Restaurants

The entity had lost thousands of locations in recent years.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the financially challenged Subway sandwich chain for NewsBreak. My article of May 3rd of last year, entitled “Plans For Subway Restaurant Closings in 2022,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to detailing possible reasons for the company’s reported titular exploration.

My article excerpted some statistics from GrouperSandwich.com, figures of which have been verified by the company: One of the world’s largest sandwich companies lost a total of 1,000 locations in 2018 and 2019. As its franchisees closed more than 3,000 locations, the chain saw its share of annual sales drop by 12% by 2020. With 23,801 locations, Subway has reached its 2020 goal. Several Subway restaurant owners have cited the poor leadership of CEO John Chidsey as the primary reason for the company’s decline and closings. In Chidsey’s tenure as Subway’s CEO, 500 corporate employees were laid off, franchise startup costs were raised, and menu items were left unheralded.

The entity has seen further closures in 2021 and 2022. ScrapeHero.com features Subway’s most up-to-date location count, which shows a sharp decrease from the above numbers: There are 20,700 Subway stores in the United States as of December 26, 2022. The state with the most number of Subway locations in the U.S. is California, with 2,029 stores, which is about 10% of all Subway stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that the company may be looking to sell. Business volatility is speculated by many industry analysts as the primary reason.

Let us explore further.

Subway, 2023

According to a January 12th article from trade site NRN.com, “Report: Subway is Exploring a Potential Sale,” The Wall Street Journal is credited for initially reporting that “Subway has retained advisers to consider a potential sale with an estimated valuation at $10-plus billion.”

As excerpted from the article: In addition to closing underperforming stores, the chain has also undergone several efforts to ignite a turnaround. Since Chidsey came on board in 2019, the chain has restructured its corporate structure, remodeled thousands of stores, launched a new marketing campaign with heavyweights like Tom Brady and Serena Williams, and pulled away from the customizable model its known for in favor of a signature sandwich lineup.

The current $10 billion valuation, per the article, is said to be about half of its valuation during the company’s 2012 heyday.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

