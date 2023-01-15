JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question

The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself.

JCPenney Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.

Introduction

An archived June, 2020 KRON4.com report, entitled “JCPenney Closing Several California Stores, 154 Total This Summer.” discussed then-upcoming plans for the perennial department store chain.

This report stated the entity’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization dictated the closures: JCPenney filed for bankruptcy on May 15. As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s current location count: There are 669 JCPenney retail stores in the United States as of November 16, 2022. The state with the most number of JCPenney locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 73 retail stores, which is about 11% of all JCPenney retail stores in the U.S.

Though online rumors have been widespread about JCPenny’s future, in fact reportedly they had been eyeing an expansion mode. That said, the current location closure, in Indiana, has been a stalwart shopping mall anchor, which has led to questions about the survival of the mall itself.

Let us explore.

JCPenney, 2023

According to a January 13th report from WSBT.com, “JCPenney at Concord Mall Closing in Spring,” the longstanding anchor store is permanently shuttering this spring.

As excerpted from this report: One of the major remaining anchor stores at the embattled Concord Mall is closing for good. Rumors of this began on Thursday but so far, no signs letting shoppers know. WSBT confirmed with the store manager and corporate that JC Penney’s at Concord Mall will close by this spring.

Hobby Lobby has been the mall’s other anchor.

The article further states: For almost 5 decades, JCPenney at Concord Mall has been a staple to shoppers in the community. The mall is already struggling to fill its storefronts and with JCPenney also shutting its doors, shoppers hope the next closure isn't the mall itself.

There has been no formal indication one way or the other from Concord Mall executives as to its future, though reports have stated foot traffic has been minimal for some time and the loss of JCPenney may well exacerbate the situation.

For now, while JCPenney is definitely shuttering, the fate of the mall itself as debated online is based on speculation only.

Conclusion

It is unclear how many more — if any — JCPenney locations will close this year, and the fate of the Concord Mall is equally uncertain despite online rumors.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.