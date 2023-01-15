Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status.

Porto’s Bakery Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.

Introduction

What follows is not a review of each entity but a brief exploration.

As a full-time Southern California resident since 1993, I can attest to the cult-like devotion of Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger.

The latter two entities operate locations barely five minutes from my house and the lines, traffic or on-foot, are rarely anything less than extensive. As for Pink’s, it’s a bit of a ride but typically there appears to be a wait when I pass by.

What’s the attraction of the three entities?

Let us explore.

Pink’s Hot Dogs

In November, 2020, Mashed.com published “The Untold Truth of Pink’s Hot Dogs,” by Brent Furdyk. As excerpted from the article: A few years back, the late Aretha Franklin threw a Christmas party in her Detroit mansion. Insisting her guests only enjoy the finest food, she served one of her favorites, hot dogs that she had flown in from a small stand in Los Angeles. These weren't just any garden-variety grocery store hot dogs, mind you, but came from Pink's Hot Dogs, a Hollywood institution since 1939.

Indeed, from Oprah, William Shatner and Stevie Wonder, to Robin Williams, Kevin Hart and Quentin Tarantino, Aretha Franklin has been long joined by a veritable who’s who of the entertainment industry.

See here for further information about the company, as well as a montage of members of the Pink’s Wall of Fame, as linked from Pink’s website.

Porto’s Bakery

Porto’s Bakery and Cafe presently operates within six Southern California locations — Burbank, Glendale, Buena Park, Downey, Northridge, and West Covina — and also maintains a successful line of frozen, shippable desserts.

For an authorized history of the company, reported to have originated from founder Rosa Porto’s love of baking, see here for article on Porto’s webpage, which states: In 1976, Rosa opened her first official storefront, Porto's Bakery on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park, California. Raul Sr. would help out when not working at another local bakery, and after several years, he was able to join Rosa to continue to grow the business.

The Burbank location can fairly be considered their flagship. Lines form down the block to enter 3614 W. Magnolia Boulevard, and at times that wait is over an hour long. This phenomenon, though, is not relegated to Burbank, as most any time during the week the crowds are out in force at each location.

In-N-Out Burger

Though the entity is located in other states throughout the west, and just recently announced as expanding into Tennessee for their first location east of Texas, In-N-Out Burger originated in Baldwin Park, California (in 1948) and for many years has been a popular stalwart.

The San Francisco Business Times delved into the matter of In-N-Out Burger’s placement in a noted national poll, in their archived piece entitled “In-N-Out Burger Tops Harris Poll’s List of Nation’s Best Burger Restaurants.”

As excerpted from the article: In-N-Out Burger’s loyal fans have lifted the Irvine-based burger chain to the top of Harris Poll’s list of best burger restaurant brands in the country for the second straight year. The Harris Poll’s 2016 EquiTrend “Brand of the Year” awards ranked restaurants based on familiarity, quality and purchase consideration. This year, more than 97,000 U.S. consumers assessed more than 3,800 brands (including more than 60 restaurant brands), across nearly 500 categories.

Five Guys usurped the Harris crown in 2017, and In-N-Out repeated the following year. See here for Everybody Craves piece, “In-N-Out Burger Voted America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant Again.”

For 2021, see Emily Sabens’ SpoonUniversity.com compilation here of “The 15 Best Burger Chains in the U.S. Ranked.” In-N-Out entered this list at #2, behind Shake Shack.

Regardless of its placement, however, In-N-Out Burger continues to be a destination for locals and tourists alike.

Conclusion

In disclosure, due to certain dietary restrictions I personally do not patronize any of the restaurants listed. My wife, though? She loves them all — as do most of my family and friends.

As to their appeal and attraction? Their collective popularity may speak for itself but in the end that’s not for me to answer.

Thank you for reading.