Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently Closed

The entity has been confirmed by the company as permanently shuttered.

Red LobsterPhoto byShutterstock

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ClevelandJewishNews.com and KSDK.com.

I write extensively about the Red Lobster seafood chain for NewsBreak. My December 20th article on the entity, “45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closing,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to detailing an increasing number of recent location closures, the fourth of which was reportedly not expected by regular customers.

My article excerpted a December 19th report from ClevelandJewishNews.com, “Red Lobster in Beachwood to Close,” that explained the 45-year-old Ohio location was closing due to underperformance.

As excerpted from the report: The Red Lobster restaurant in Beachwood is closing. Located at 3655 Orange Place, the seafood restaurant opened Nov. 22, 1977. According to Cleveland Scene, the closing is due to the location’s underperformance in comparison to its other Northeast Ohio locations.

The report went on to state: After more than 45 years of being part of the Beachwood community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3655 Orange Place,” a statement from the company provided to Cleveland Scene said. “As part of our normal course of business, we continuously monitor restaurant performance and may from time to time choose to close or relocate restaurants like this.

Said company statement has been reiterated nearly identically in regards to the entity’s most recent closure, this one in Missouri.

Let us explore further.

Red Lobster, 2023

According to a January 13th report from KSDK.com, entitled “National Restaurant Chain Shutters St. Louis-Area Location,” the national seafood restaurant chain has permanently closed its location in Crestwood, Missouri after announcing a temporary closure only.

As excerpted from the article: The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.

The report included an official company statement regarding the matter: “We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as part of the normal course of business, and as a result, we have concluded that this location is no longer right for Red Lobster," the company said Thursday in a statement emailed to the Business Journal. "Therefore, we made the incredibly difficult decision to permanently close our restaurant at 9838 Watson Road."

This closure represents the fifth permanent Red Lobster location shuttering in as many weeks. The company’s official — and consistent — statements on these matters relate to strategic business decisions.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates I will share them here on NewsBreak.

