Denver, CO

Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For January

Joel Eisenberg

The closures are, for now, within two western states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1yAb_0kFVklD200
Big Lots!Photo byBigLots.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: 9News.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and MSN.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Big Lots! retail chain for NewsBreak. My January 9th article, “Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This Week,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to including a partially-released list of closures that will be further covered herein.

My article excerpted a January 9th 9News.com report, “Big Lots Closing 4 Colorado Stores This Week,” that implied the state’s closures had been scheduled as a result of financial considerations.

Per the report, the following locations were scheduled to permanently close today, on Jan. 15 (or sooner based on remaining inventory):

  • Arvada – 8125 Sheridan Blvd.
  • Denver – 7475 E. Iliff Ave.
  • Englewood – 139 W. Hampden Ave.
  • Fort Collins – 126 W. Troutman Pkwy.

A December 5th report from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Big Lots Just Announced An Accelerated Number of Closures,“ offered perspective on the matter.

As excerpted from the report: During a Dec. 1 earnings call outlining results from the third fiscal quarter of 2022, Jonathan Ramsden, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and administrative officer for Big Lots, stated that the retailer has "an accelerated number of closures" planned. According to Ramsden, the closures are intended to increase revenue, as Big Lots will be selling store properties that it owns. Other sites are "underperforming," he said, which is why the company is looking to speed up the closure process.

The bulk of those closures were scheduled to begin this year, 2023.

Ramsden’s followup words verified the company also intended to open new locations: "The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings," Ramsden said.

Now comes word of additional permanent closures as released by the company, said to be due to underperformance.

Let us explore.

Big Lots!, 2023

According to a recent update from MSN.com, “Big Lots is Closing Stores in 2023 — See the Full List,” several locations in California are also closing.

Per MSN.com, those new locations include:

  • Citrus Heights: 8525 Auburn Blvd.
  • Dublin: 7991 Amador Valley Blvd.
  • Ridgecrest: 2360-2390 N Tustin Ave.

The update also states: Big Lots is shutting down some stores as the retailer moves toward small towns and away from urban areas.

More closures are widely expected by analysts throughout the coming year.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. Additional information will be shared as received on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Big Lots# Retail Stores# Money# Business# Finance

Comments / 4

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
156K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Oswego, NY

Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently Closing

The entity has held a key spot in a prime shopping center since 1977. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, Syracuse.com, and OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.

Read full story

80% Of U.S. Shopping Malls Estimated by Industry Analysts to Permanently Close Within 10 Years

In an era when dozens of malls are shuttered or sold yearly, experts discuss likely reasons for the ongoing decline. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coresight Research, WSJ.com, CNBC.com, and Google.com.

Read full story

List of Multiple Major U.S. Shopping Centers Announced as Sold This Week; Fate of Businesses and Future Plans Uncertain

At least five locations in various states have recently consummated sales. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenterBusiness.com and ReBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
Elyria, OH

Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing Stores

The loan to purchase the property was $13.9 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MorningJournal.com, and MidwayMallShopping.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Plans For Bloomingdale’s Closings in 2023

As Macy’s announces they are nearing the end of their previously announced store closings, Bloomingdale’s stores under their purview continue to be scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Yahoo.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Update: 32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This Month

Reports of the U.S. shopping mall closure are now in dispute, as district alderman states some stores will remain open despite widespread claims and stores remaining currently shuttered to the public.

Read full story

International Age-Reversal Study Discovery Called “A Major Breakthrough” by Scientists and Physicians

The conclusion of a much-lauded 13-year study is raising hopes in the scientific and medical communities. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:HarvardMagazine.com, Fool.com, HMS.Harvard.edu, and Cell.com.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently Closed

The closure has been called “unexpected” by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and SFGate.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closes

The entity was previously reported as shuttering, though the company’s stated reason for the closure has been widely questioned by industry analysts due to the location’s alleged foot traffic and recent closings of two other stores.

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

Banana Republic to Permanently Close January 28 at Major U.S. Mall

The closure is among the parent company’s spate of previously announced permanent shutterings of both Gap and Banana Republic locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CTInsider.com.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain Future

An iconic Walmart store, ravaged by fire, was to be temporarily closed. The store has yet to reopen, no work has been done, and now analysts are casting doubt as to its future. Furthering that doubt, Google currently lists the store as “permanently closed.”

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question

The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
12 comments
Calhoun, GA

Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling

Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Sterling Heights, MI

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment

The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.

Read full story
50 comments

Subway Reportedly Exploring a Sale, Following Years-Long Losses of Thousands of Restaurants

The entity had lost thousands of locations in recent years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GrouperSandwich.com, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Dublin, CA

Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently Closed

The location was the first to be announced this year as shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and SFGate.com.

Read full story
29 comments
Indiana State

JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question

The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.

Read full story
158 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.

Read full story
20 comments
Beachwood, OH

Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently Closed

The entity has been confirmed by the company as permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ClevelandJewishNews.com and KSDK.com.

Read full story
52 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023

Four new closures throughout the country have been identified for the first quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, ScrapeHero.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy